Aug 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the first Test between Sri Lanka and Pakistan on Friday in Galle, Sri Lanka Stage: Bottom 1st innings
Pakistan 1st innings 451 (Y. Khan 177, A. Shafiq 75, S. Ahmed 55, A. Rehman 50; D. Perera 5-137)
Sri Lanka 1st innings (Overnight: 99-1)
U. Tharanga lbw b J. Khan 19
K. Silva c S. Ahmed b Talha 64
K. Sangakkara not out 102
M. Jayawardene not out 55
Extras (b-1 lb-3 nb-2 w-6) 12
Total (for 2 wickets, 80 overs) 252
Fall of wickets: 1-24 U. Tharanga,2-144 K. Silva
To bat: A. Mathews, K. Vithanage, N. Dickwella, D. Perera, D. Prasad, R. Herath, S. Eranga
Bowling
J. Khan 20 - 6 - 71 - 1(w-1)
M. Talha 14 - 4 - 45 - 1(nb-2 w-1)
S. Ajmal 29 - 7 - 76 - 0
A. Rehman 17 - 2 - 56 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Ian Gould
Umpire: Bruce Oxenford
TV umpire: Richard Illingworth
Match referee: Andy Pycroft