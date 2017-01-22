Cricket-De Villiers returns to lead South Africa one-day side
CAPE TOWN, Jan 23 South Africa have recalled fit-again batsman AB de Villiers to captain their one-day international side in the five-match home series against Sri Lanka.
Jan 22 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the fourth One Day International between Australia and Pakistan on Sunday in Sydney, Australia Australia Innings U. Khawaja c Rizwan b H. Ali 30 D. Warner c Rizwan b H. Ali 130 S. Smith lbw b H. Ali 49 T. Head c Malik b Amir 51 G. Maxwell c Sh. Khan b H. Ali 78 M. Wade c Wasim b H. Ali 5 M. Starc not out 0 Extras (lb-8 nb-2) 10 Total (for 6 wickets, 50 overs) 353 Fall of wickets: 1-92 U. Khawaja,2-212 D. Warner,3-213 S. Smith,4-313 T. Head,5-339 M. Wade,6-353 G. Maxwell Did not bat: P. Handscomb, P. Cummins, A. Zampa, J. Hazlewood Bowling M. Hafeez 9 - 0 - 54 - 0 M. Amir 10 - 0 - 75 - 1 J. Khan 10 - 0 - 82 - 0(nb-1) H. Ali 10 - 1 - 52 - 5(nb-1) I. Wasim 9 - 0 - 69 - 0 S. Malik 2 - 0 - 13 - 0 Pakistan Innings Az. Ali c Smith b Hazlewood 7 Sh. Khan c Warner b Zampa 74 B. Azam c Hazlewood b Head 31 M. Hafeez c sub b Zampa 40 S. Malik c Warner b Head 47 U. Akmal c Cummins b Starc 11 M. Rizwan lbw b Zampa 10 I. Wasim c Wade b Hazlewood 25 M. Amir c Wade b Cummins 5 H. Ali not out 8 J. Khan b Hazlewood 0 Extras (lb-5 w-4) 9 Total (all out, 43.5 overs) 267 Fall of wickets: 1-15 Az. Ali,2-88 B. Azam,3-119 Sh. Khan,4-183 M. Hafeez,5-215 S. Malik,6-218 U. Akmal,7-245 M. Rizwan,8-252 M. Amir,9-267 I. Wasim,10-267 J. Khan Bowling M. Starc 7 - 0 - 42 - 1(w-3) J. Hazlewood 8.5 - 0 - 54 - 3 P. Cummins 8 - 0 - 45 - 1 T. Head 10 - 0 - 66 - 2 A. Zampa 10 - 0 - 55 - 3(w-1) Referees Umpire: Chris Gaffaney Umpire: Mick Martell TV umpire: Chettithody Shamshuddin Match referee: Jeff Crowe Result: Australia won by 86 runs
SYDNEY, Jan 23 Australia opening batsman David Warner won the Allan Border Medal on Monday for the second year in row, becoming only the fourth player to achieve that feat.
MUMBAI, Jan 23 India have rested leading spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja for the three-match Twenty20 international series against England, the country's cricket board said on Monday.