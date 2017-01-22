Jan 22 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the fourth One Day International between Australia and Pakistan on Sunday in Sydney, Australia Australia Innings U. Khawaja c Rizwan b H. Ali 30 D. Warner c Rizwan b H. Ali 130 S. Smith lbw b H. Ali 49 T. Head c Malik b Amir 51 G. Maxwell c Sh. Khan b H. Ali 78 M. Wade c Wasim b H. Ali 5 M. Starc not out 0 Extras (lb-8 nb-2) 10 Total (for 6 wickets, 50 overs) 353 Fall of wickets: 1-92 U. Khawaja,2-212 D. Warner,3-213 S. Smith,4-313 T. Head,5-339 M. Wade,6-353 G. Maxwell Did not bat: P. Handscomb, P. Cummins, A. Zampa, J. Hazlewood Bowling M. Hafeez 9 - 0 - 54 - 0 M. Amir 10 - 0 - 75 - 1 J. Khan 10 - 0 - 82 - 0(nb-1) H. Ali 10 - 1 - 52 - 5(nb-1) I. Wasim 9 - 0 - 69 - 0 S. Malik 2 - 0 - 13 - 0 Pakistan Innings Az. Ali c Smith b Hazlewood 7 Sh. Khan c Warner b Zampa 74 B. Azam c Hazlewood b Head 31 M. Hafeez c sub b Zampa 40 S. Malik c Warner b Head 47 U. Akmal c Cummins b Starc 11 M. Rizwan lbw b Zampa 10 I. Wasim c Wade b Hazlewood 25 M. Amir c Wade b Cummins 5 H. Ali not out 8 J. Khan b Hazlewood 0 Extras (lb-5 w-4) 9 Total (all out, 43.5 overs) 267 Fall of wickets: 1-15 Az. Ali,2-88 B. Azam,3-119 Sh. Khan,4-183 M. Hafeez,5-215 S. Malik,6-218 U. Akmal,7-245 M. Rizwan,8-252 M. Amir,9-267 I. Wasim,10-267 J. Khan Bowling M. Starc 7 - 0 - 42 - 1(w-3) J. Hazlewood 8.5 - 0 - 54 - 3 P. Cummins 8 - 0 - 45 - 1 T. Head 10 - 0 - 66 - 2 A. Zampa 10 - 0 - 55 - 3(w-1) Referees Umpire: Chris Gaffaney Umpire: Mick Martell TV umpire: Chettithody Shamshuddin Match referee: Jeff Crowe Result: Australia won by 86 runs