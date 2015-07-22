July 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the first Test between Bangladesh and South Africa on Wednesday in Chittagong, Bangladesh South Africa 1st innings 248 (T. Bavuma 54; M. Rahman 4-37) Bangladesh 1st innings (Overnight: 7-0) T. Iqbal b Elgar 57 I. Kayes st de Kock b van Zyl 26 M. Haque b Harmer 6 Mahmudullah lbw b Philander 67 M. Rahim not out 16 S. Al Hasan not out 1 Extras (lb-5 nb-1) 6 Total (for 4 wickets, 67 overs) 179 Fall of wickets: 1-46 I. Kayes,2-55 M. Haque,3-144 T. Iqbal,4-178 Mahmudullah To bat: L. Das, J. Hossain, M. Shahid, T. Islam, M. Rahman Bowling D. Steyn 13 - 3 - 46 - 0 V. Philander 12 - 1 - 22 - 1(nb-1) M. Morkel 11 - 2 - 28 - 0 S. Harmer 19 - 3 - 59 - 1 S. van Zyl 9 - 2 - 13 - 1 D. Elgar 3 - 0 - 6 - 1 Referees Umpire: Richard Kettleborough Umpire: Joel Wilson TV umpire: Paul Reiffel Match referee: Chris Broad