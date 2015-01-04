Jan 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the second and final Test between New Zealand and Sri Lanka on Sunday in Wellington, New Zealand New Zealand 1st innings 221 (K. Williamson 69; N. Pradeep 4-63) Sri Lanka 1st innings (Overnight: 78-5) D. Karunaratne c Neesham b Boult 16 K. Silva b Bracewell 5 K. Sangakkara c Boult b Neesham 203 L. Thirimanne c B. McCullum b Bracewell 0 A. Mathews c Watling b Southee 15 P. Jayawardene c Neesham b Bracewell 6 D. Chandimal c Watling b Neesham 67 D. Prasad c Watling b Neesham 11 R. Herath c Watling b Boult 15 S. Lakmal st Watling b Craig 5 N. Pradeep not out 0 Extras (lb-4 nb-3 w-6) 13 Total (all out, 102.1 overs) 356 Fall of wickets: 1-18 D. Karunaratne,2-25 K. Silva,3-29 L. Thirimanne,4-58 A. Mathews,5-78 P. Jayawardene,6-208 D. Chandimal,7-242 D. Prasad,8-289 R. Herath,9-356 K. Sangakkara,10-356 S. Lakmal Bowling T. Boult 24 - 3 - 75 - 2(w-2) T. Southee 26 - 3 - 87 - 1 D. Bracewell 24 - 2 - 93 - 3(nb-3 w-3) J. Neesham 11 - 0 - 42 - 3(w-1) M. Craig 17.1 - 3 - 55 - 1 New Zealand 2nd innings T. Latham not out 9 H. Rutherford not out 12 Extras (w-1) 1 Total (for no loss, 11 overs) 22 Fall of wickets: To bat: K. Williamson, R. Taylor, B. McCullum, J. Neesham, B. Watling, M. Craig, D. Bracewell, T. Southee, T. Boult Bowling S. Lakmal 4 - 0 - 9 - 0(w-1) N. Pradeep 2 - 0 - 5 - 0 R. Herath 3 - 0 - 6 - 0 D. Prasad 2 - 0 - 2 - 0 Referees Umpire: Steve Davis Umpire: Richard Illingworth TV umpire: Bruce Oxenford Match referee: Chris Broad