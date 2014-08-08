Aug 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the fourth Test between England and India on Friday in Manchester, England Stage: Bottom 1st innings
India 1st innings 152 (M. Dhoni 71; S. Broad 6-25)
England 1st innings (Overnight: 113-3)
A. Cook c Singh b Aaron 17
S. Robson b B. Kumar 6
G. Ballance lbw b Aaron 37
I. Bell c Dhoni b B. Kumar 58
C. Jordan c Aaron b B. Kumar 13
J. Root not out 48
M. Ali b Aaron 13
J. Buttler not out 22
Extras (b-5 lb-9 nb-5 w-4) 23
Total (for 6 wickets, 71 overs) 237
Fall of wickets: 1-21 S. Robson,2-36 A. Cook,3-113 G. Ballance,4-136 C. Jordan,5-140 I. Bell,6-170 M. Ali
To bat: C. Woakes, S. Broad, J. Anderson
Bowling
B. Kumar 18 - 6 - 47 - 3(w-1)
P. Singh 17 - 2 - 79 - 0(w-1)
V. Aaron 16 - 2 - 48 - 3(nb-5 w-2)
R. Ashwin 13 - 1 - 28 - 0
R. Jadeja 7 - 0 - 21 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Marais Erasmus
Umpire: Rod Tucker
TV umpire: Richard Kettleborough
Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle