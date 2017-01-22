Cricket-De Villiers returns to lead South Africa one-day side
CAPE TOWN, Jan 23 South Africa have recalled fit-again batsman AB de Villiers to captain their one-day international side in the five-match home series against Sri Lanka.
Jan 22 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the third and final One Day International between India and England on Sunday in Kolkata, India England Innings J. Roy b Jadeja 65 S. Billings c Bumrah b Jadeja 35 J. Bairstow c Jadeja b H. Pandya 56 E. Morgan c Bumrah b H. Pandya 43 J. Buttler c Rahul b H. Pandya 11 B. Stokes not out 57 M. Ali c Jadeja b Bumrah 2 C. Woakes run out (Dhoni, B. Kumar) 34 L. Plunkett run out (Dhoni) 1 Extras (b-1 lb-8 nb-1 w-7) 17 Total (for 8 wickets, 50 overs) 321 Fall of wickets: 1-98 S. Billings,2-110 J. Roy,3-194 E. Morgan,4-212 J. Buttler,5-237 J. Bairstow,6-246 M. Ali,7-319 C. Woakes,8-321 L. Plunkett Did not bat: D. Willey, J. Ball Bowling B. Kumar 8 - 0 - 56 - 0(w-2) H. Pandya 10 - 1 - 49 - 3(w-1) J. Bumrah 10 - 1 - 68 - 1(nb-1 w-3) Y. Singh 3 - 0 - 17 - 0 R. Jadeja 10 - 0 - 62 - 2 R. Ashwin 9 - 0 - 60 - 0(w-1) India Innings A. Rahane b Willey 1 L. Rahul c Buttler b Ball 11 V. Kohli c Buttler b Stokes 55 Y. Singh c Billings b Plunkett 45 M. Dhoni c Buttler b Ball 25 K. Jadhav c Billings b Woakes 90 H. Pandya b Stokes 56 R. Jadeja c Bairstow b Woakes 10 R. Ashwin c Woakes b Stokes 1 B. Kumar not out 0 J. Bumrah not out 0 Extras (lb-8 nb-1 w-13) 22 Total (for 9 wickets, 50 overs) 316 Fall of wickets: 1-13 A. Rahane,2-37 L. Rahul,3-102 V. Kohli,4-133 Y. Singh,5-173 M. Dhoni,6-277 H. Pandya,7-291 R. Jadeja,8-297 R. Ashwin,9-316 K. Jadhav Bowling C. Woakes 10 - 0 - 75 - 2(nb-1) D. Willey 2 - 0 - 8 - 1(w-5) J. Ball 10 - 0 - 56 - 2(w-1) L. Plunkett 10 - 0 - 65 - 1(w-2) B. Stokes 10 - 0 - 63 - 3(w-5) M. Ali 8 - 0 - 41 - 0 Referees Umpire: Anil Chaudhary Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena TV umpire: Ruchira Palliyaguruge Match referee: Andy Pycroft Result: England won by 5 runs
SYDNEY, Jan 23 Australia opening batsman David Warner won the Allan Border Medal on Monday for the second year in row, becoming only the fourth player to achieve that feat.
MUMBAI, Jan 23 India have rested leading spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja for the three-match Twenty20 international series against England, the country's cricket board said on Monday.