Jan 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the third and final Test between South Africa and West Indies on Sunday in Cape Town, South Africa West Indies 1st innings 329 (J. Blackwood 56, L. Johnson 54, D. Ramdin 53; D. Steyn 4-78) South Africa 1st innings (Overnight: 227-3) A. Petersen run out (Blackwood) 42 D. Elgar lbw b Holder 8 F. du Plessis st Ramdin b Benn 68 H. Amla c Ramdin b Holder 63 A. de Villiers c Gabriel b Samuels 148 T. Bavuma b Gabriel 15 S. van Zyl lbw b Samuels 33 V. Philander run out (Holder, Benn) 0 S. Harmer lbw b Taylor 10 D. Steyn run out (Johnson) 0 M. Morkel not out 4 Extras (lb-7 nb-10 w-13) 30 Total (all out, 122.4 overs) 421 Fall of wickets: 1-48 D. Elgar,2-104 A. Petersen,3-157 F. du Plessis,4-254 H. Amla,5-288 T. Bavuma,6-384 S. van Zyl,7-385 V. Philander,8-404 S. Harmer,9-408 D. Steyn,10-421 A. de Villiers Bowling J. Taylor 20 - 2 - 80 - 1(nb-1 w-1) S. Gabriel 17 - 2 - 64 - 1(nb-7 w-3) J. Holder 24 - 4 - 87 - 2(nb-2 w-1) M. Samuels 16.4 - 0 - 68 - 2 S. Benn 45 - 9 - 115 - 1 West Indies 2nd innings K. Brathwaite b Harmer 16 De. Smith c de Villiers b M. Morkel 7 Total (for 2 wickets, 34 overs) 88 Fall of wickets: 1-23 De. Smith,2-27 K. Brathwaite To bat: L. Johnson, M. Samuels, S. Chanderpaul, D. Ramdin, J. Blackwood, J. Holder, J. Taylor, S. Benn, S. Gabriel Referees Umpire: Aleem Dar Umpire: Paul Reiffel TV umpire: Billy Bowden Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle