Oct 24 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the fourth day in the second Test between Pakistan and West Indies on Monday in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates Pakistan 1st innings 452 (Y. Khan 127, Misbah-ul-Haq 96, A. Shafiq 68, S. Ahmed 56; S. Gabriel 5-96) West Indies 1st innings 224 (Y. Shah 4-86) Pakistan 2nd innings (Overnight: 114-1) S. Aslam c Hope b Gabriel 50 Az. Ali c Holder b Cummins 79 A. Shafiq not out 58 Y. Khan not out 29 Extras (b-4 lb-3 nb-3 w-1) 11 Total (for 2 wickets declared, 67 overs) 227 Fall of wickets: 1-93 S. Aslam,2-164 Az. Ali Did not bat: Misbah-ul-Haq, S. Ahmed, M. Nawaz, Y. Shah, S. Khan, Z. Babar, R. Ali Bowling S. Gabriel 12 - 2 - 36 - 1(nb-2) M. Cummins 7 - 0 - 26 - 1(nb-1 w-1) K. Brathwaite 15 - 2 - 33 - 0 D. Bishoo 20 - 0 - 77 - 0 J. Holder 7 - 0 - 22 - 0 R. Chase 6 - 0 - 26 - 0 West Indies 2nd innings (Target: 456 runs) K. Brathwaite lbw b Nawaz 67 L. Johnson b Shah 9 Da. Bravo c Nawaz b R. Ali 13 M. Samuels c&b Shah 23 J. Blackwood not out 41 R. Chase not out 17 Extras (lb-1) 1 Total (for 4 wickets, 62 overs) 171 Fall of wickets: 1-28 L. Johnson,2-63 Da. Bravo,3-112 M. Samuels,4-124 K. Brathwaite To bat: S. Hope, J. Holder, D. Bishoo, M. Cummins, S. Gabriel Bowling So. Khan 10 - 2 - 24 - 0 R. Ali 14 - 1 - 40 - 1 Y. Shah 18 - 2 - 60 - 2 Z. Babar 15 - 5 - 32 - 0 M. Nawaz 5 - 0 - 14 - 1 Referees Umpire: Michael Gough Umpire: Richard Illingworth TV umpire: Paul Reiffel Match referee: Jeff Crowe