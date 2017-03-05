March 5 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the second Test between India and Australia on Sunday in Bangalore, India
India 1st innings 189 (L. Rahul 90; N. Lyon 8-50)
Australia 1st innings (Overnight: 40-0)
D. Warner b R. Ashwin 33
M. Renshaw st Saha b Jadeja 60
S. Smith c Saha b Jadeja 8
S. Marsh c Nair b U. Yadav 66
P. Handscomb c R. Ashwin b Jadeja 16
M. Marsh lbw b I. Sharma 0
M. Wade not out 25
M. Starc not out 14
Extras (b-8 lb-2 nb-5) 15
Total (for 6 wickets, 106 overs) 237
Fall of wickets: 1-52 D. Warner,2-82 S. Smith,3-134 M. Renshaw,4-160 P. Handscomb,5-163 M. Marsh,6-220 S. Marsh
To bat: N. Lyon, S. O'Keefe, J. Hazlewood
Bowling
I. Sharma 23 - 6 - 39 - 1(nb-3)
U. Yadav 24 - 7 - 57 - 1(nb-1)
R. Ashwin 41 - 10 - 75 - 1
R. Jadeja 17 - 1 - 49 - 3
K. Nair 1 - 0 - 7 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Richard Illingworth
Umpire: Nigel Llong
TV umpire: Richard Kettleborough
Match referee: Chris Broad