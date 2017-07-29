FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in a day
UPDATE 1-Cricket-Test Series England v South Africa scoreboard
#Cricket News
July 29, 2017 / 12:18 PM / in a day

UPDATE 1-Cricket-Test Series England v South Africa scoreboard

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    July 29 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at tea on the third day in the third Test between England and South Africa on Saturday in London, England 
England 1st innings 353 (B. Stokes 112, A. Cook 88) 
South Africa 1st innings   
D. Elgar                        c Bairstow b Roland-Jones   8   
H. Kuhn                         lbw b Roland-Jones          15  
H. Amla                         c Bairstow b Roland-Jones   6   
Q. de Kock                      c Stokes b Roland-Jones     17  
F. du Plessis                   lbw b Anderson              1   
T. Bavuma                       c Bairstow b Roland-Jones   52  
C. Morris                       c&b Anderson            2   
K. Maharaj                      c Cook b Stokes             5   
K. Rabada                       b Broad                     30  
M. Morkel                       c Cook b Anderson           17  
V. Philander                    not out                     10  
Extras                          (b-4 lb-5 nb-3)             12  
Total                           (all out, 58.4 overs)       175 
Fall of wickets: 1-18 D. Elgar,2-23 H. Kuhn,3-30 H. Amla,4-47 Q. de Kock,5-47 F. du Plessis,6-51 C. Morris,7-61 K. Maharaj,8-114 K. Rabada,9-161 M. Morkel,10-175 T. Bavuma
Bowling                    
J. Anderson                     13 - 6 - 25 - 3                 
S. Broad                        15 - 5 - 44 - 1(nb-1)           
T. Roland-Jones                 16.4 - 4 - 57 - 5               
B. Stokes                       7 - 1 - 26 - 1(nb-2)            
J. Root                         2 - 0 - 5 - 0                   
M. Ali                          5 - 1 - 9 - 0                   
England 2nd innings        
A. Cook                         b M. Morkel                 7   
K. Jennings                     not out                     34  
T. Westley                      not out                     28  
Extras                          (lb-5)                      5   
Total                           (for 1 wickets, 21.2 overs) 74  
Fall of wickets: 1-30 A. Cook
To bat: S. Broad, J. Anderson, J. Bairstow, T. Roland-Jones, M. Ali, J. Root, D. Malan, B. Stokes
Bowling                    
M. Morkel                       9 - 3 - 20 - 1                  
V. Philander                    6 - 0 - 30 - 0                  
K. Rabada                       4.2 - 3 - 9 - 0                 
C. Morris                       2 - 0 - 10 - 0                  
Referees                   
Umpire: Joel Wilson                                             
Umpire: Aleem Dar                                               
TV umpire: Kumar Dharmasena                                     
Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle

