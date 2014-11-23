Nov 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the fifth and final One Day International between Australia and South Africa on Sunday in Sydney, Australia South Africa Innings H. Amla c Wade b Maxwell 18 Q. de Kock c Wade b Cummins 107 R. Rossouw c Bailey b Cummins 51 F. du Plessis c Bailey b Cummins 2 D. Miller c Cummins b Smith 5 F. Behardien c Smith b Faulkner 63 W. Parnell not out 18 R. McLaren not out 1 Extras (lb-5 nb-1 w-9) 15 Total (for 6 wickets, 50 overs) 280 Fall of wickets: 1-54 H. Amla,2-161 R. Rossouw,3-164 F. du Plessis,4-187 D. Miller,5-206 Q. de Kock,6-279 F. Behardien Did not bat: R. Peterson, M. Morkel, K. Abbott Bowling J. Hazlewood 9 - 1 - 52 - 0 M. Starc 10 - 1 - 60 - 0(w-4) P. Cummins 9 - 0 - 54 - 3(w-4) J. Faulkner 8 - 0 - 51 - 1(nb-1) G. Maxwell 8 - 0 - 30 - 1 S. Watson 1 - 0 - 11 - 0(w-1) S. Smith 5 - 1 - 17 - 1 Australia Innings (D/L Target: 275 off 48) D. Warner c Peterson b Parnell 21 A. Finch c Rossouw b Peterson 76 S. Watson c Rossouw b M. Morkel 82 S. Smith c Rossouw b Peterson 67 G. Maxwell c Behardien b M. Morkel 7 G. Bailey c Rossouw b Abbott 4 M. Wade b Peterson 3 J. Faulkner not out 6 P. Cummins b Peterson 0 M. Starc not out 1 Extras (nb-4 w-4) 8 Total (for 8 wickets, 47.1 overs) 275 Fall of wickets: 1-37 D. Warner,2-137 A. Finch,3-218 S. Watson,4-246 G. Maxwell,5-264 S. Smith,6-264 G. Bailey,7-267 M. Wade,8-267 P. Cummins Did not bat: J. Hazlewood Bowling M. Morkel 10 - 0 - 69 - 2(w-1) K. Abbott 10 - 0 - 59 - 1(nb-3 w-1) W. Parnell 9 - 0 - 54 - 1 R. McLaren 7 - 0 - 41 - 0(nb-1 w-2) R. Peterson 6.1 - 1 - 32 - 4 F. Behardien 5 - 0 - 20 - 0 Referees Umpire: Nigel Llong Umpire: Michael Douglas Martell TV umpire: Billy Bowden Match referee: Javagal Srinath Result: Australia won by 2 wickets (D/L Method)