Jan 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth and final day in the third and final Test between Australia and West Indies on Thursday in Sydney, Australia West Indies 1st innings (Overnight: 248-7) K. Brathwaite c Smith b Lyon 85 S. Hope c Nevill b Hazlewood 9 Da. Bravo c Khawaja b Pattinson 33 M. Samuels run out (Hazlewood, Nevill) 4 J. Blackwood b Lyon 10 D. Ramdin c Smith b O'Keefe 62 J. Holder c Burns b O'Keefe 1 C. Brathwaite b Pattinson 69 K. Roach c Burns b Lyon 15 J. Taylor c Lyon b O'Keefe 13 J. Warrican not out 21 Extras (b-5 lb-2 nb-1) 8 Total (all out, 112.1 overs) 330 Fall of wickets: 1-13 S. Hope,2-104 Da. Bravo,3-115 M. Samuels,4-131 J. Blackwood,5-158 K. Brathwaite,6-159 J. Holder,7-246 C. Brathwaite,8-296 D. Ramdin,9-300 K. Roach,10-330 J. Taylor Bowling J. Hazlewood 18 - 5 - 49 - 1 J. Pattinson 18 - 3 - 76 - 2(nb-1) N. Lyon 46 - 12 - 120 - 3 M. Marsh 4 - 1 - 15 - 0 S. O'Keefe 26.1 - 7 - 63 - 3 Australia 1st innings D. Warner not out 122 J. Burns c Roach b Warrican 26 M. Marsh c Blackwood b Warrican 21 P. Nevill not out 7 Extras 0 Total (for 2 wickets declared, 38 overs) 176 Fall of wickets: 1-100 J. Burns,2-154 M. Marsh Did not bat: U. Khawaja, S. Smith, A. Voges, S. O'Keefe, J. Pattinson, J. Hazlewood, N. Lyon Bowling J. Taylor 4 - 0 - 27 - 0 J. Holder 4 - 1 - 15 - 0 K. Roach 4 - 0 - 29 - 0 J. Warrican 15 - 1 - 62 - 2 C. Brathwaite 7 - 0 - 23 - 0 K. Brathwaite 4 - 0 - 20 - 0 Referees Umpire: Chris Gaffaney Umpire: Ian Gould TV umpire: Marais Erasmus Match referee: Chris Broad Result: Draw