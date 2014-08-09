Aug 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the first and final Test between Zimbabwe and South Africa on Saturday in Harare, ZimbabweStage: Top 1st innings Zimbabwe 1st innings V. Sibanda c Petersen b Steyn 0 H. Masakadza b Piedt 45 M. Vermeulen lbw b Piedt 14 B. Taylor c Duminy b Piedt 93 R. Chakabva c Amla b Piedt 0 S. Williams c de Kock b Steyn 24 R. Mutumbami lbw b Steyn 21 T. Panyangara c de Kock b Philander 12 D. Tiripano not out 9 T. Chatara c de Kock b Steyn 22 J. Nyumbu not out 0 Extras (lb-4 nb-2 w-2) 8 Total (for 9 wickets, 89 overs) 248 Fall of wickets: 1-0 V. Sibanda,2-33 M. Vermeulen,3-90 H. Masakadza,4-90 R. Chakabva,5-120 S. Williams,6-179 R. Mutumbami,7-204 T. Panyangara,8-220 B. Taylor,9-246 T. Chatara Bowling D. Steyn 21 - 10 - 45 - 4 V. Philander 16 - 5 - 44 - 1(nb-2) M. Morkel 19 - 3 - 39 - 0(w-2) D. Piedt 24 - 1 - 90 - 4 J. Duminy 9 - 0 - 26 - 0 Referees Umpire: Aleem Dar Umpire: Chris Gaffaney TV umpire: Jeremiah Matibiri Match referee: Roshan Mahanama