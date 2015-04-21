April 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the second Test between West Indies and England on Tuesday in St. George's, Grenada West Indies 1st innings K. Brathwaite b Anderson 1 De. Smith c Buttler b Jordan 15 Da. Bravo c Cook b Broad 35 M. Samuels not out 94 S. Chanderpaul c Ali b Stokes 1 J. Blackwood lbw b Jordan 26 D. Ramdin not out 6 Extras (b-5 lb-3 nb-1 w-1) 10 Total (for 5 wickets, 70 overs) 188 Fall of wickets: 1-2 K. Brathwaite,2-28 De. Smith,3-65 Da. Bravo,4-74 S. Chanderpaul,5-129 J. Blackwood To bat: K. Roach, J. Holder, S. Gabriel, D. Bishoo Bowling J. Anderson 15 - 8 - 18 - 1 S. Broad 16 - 5 - 42 - 1 C. Jordan 16 - 3 - 40 - 2(nb-1 w-1) M. Ali 12 - 1 - 45 - 0 B. Stokes 10 - 4 - 33 - 1 J. Trott 1 - 0 - 2 - 0 Referees Umpire: Steve Davis Umpire: Bruce Oxenford TV umpire: Billy Bowden Match referee: Andy Pycroft