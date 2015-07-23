July 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the first Test between Bangladesh and South Africa on Thursday in Chittagong, Bangladesh South Africa 1st innings 248 (T. Bavuma 54; M. Rahman 4-37) Bangladesh 1st innings (Overnight: 179-4) T. Iqbal b Elgar 57 I. Kayes st de Kock b van Zyl 26 M. Haque b Harmer 6 Mahmudullah lbw b Philander 67 M. Rahim lbw b Steyn 28 S. Al Hasan c Duminy b Harmer 47 L. Das c de Kock b Harmer 50 M. Shahid c van Zyl b Philander 25 T. Islam c Elgar b Steyn 9 M. Rahman c Duminy b Steyn 3 J. Hossain not out 0 Extras (lb-7 nb-1) 8 Total (all out, 116.1 overs) 326 Fall of wickets: 1-46 I. Kayes,2-55 M. Haque,3-144 T. Iqbal,4-178 Mahmudullah,5-195 M. Rahim,6-277 S. Al Hasan,7-311 M. Shahid,8-319 L. Das,9-325 T. Islam,10-326 M. Rahman Bowling D. Steyn 22.1 - 5 - 78 - 3 V. Philander 20 - 2 - 40 - 2(nb-1) M. Morkel 19 - 2 - 52 - 0 S. Harmer 35 - 8 - 105 - 3 S. van Zyl 13 - 4 - 23 - 1 D. Elgar 3 - 0 - 6 - 1 J. Duminy 4 - 0 - 15 - 0 South Africa 2nd innings S. van Zyl not out 33 D. Elgar not out 28 Extras 0 Total (for no loss, 21.1 overs) 61 Fall of wickets: To bat: H. Amla, F. du Plessis, T. Bavuma, Q. de Kock, J. Duminy, V. Philander, D. Steyn, S. Harmer, M. Morkel Bowling M. Rahim 5 - 0 - 21 - 0 T. Islam 2 - 0 - 4 - 0 Mahmudullah 1 - 1 - 0 - 0 S. Al Hasan 5 - 0 - 19 - 0 M. Shahid 6 - 1 - 12 - 0 J. Hossain 2.1 - 1 - 5 - 0 Referees Umpire: Richard Kettleborough Umpire: Joel Wilson TV umpire: Paul Reiffel Match referee: Chris Broad