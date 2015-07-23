July 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the first Test between Bangladesh and South Africa on Thursday in Chittagong, Bangladesh
South Africa 1st innings 248 (T. Bavuma 54; M. Rahman 4-37)
Bangladesh 1st innings (Overnight: 179-4)
T. Iqbal b Elgar 57
I. Kayes st de Kock b van Zyl 26
M. Haque b Harmer 6
Mahmudullah lbw b Philander 67
M. Rahim lbw b Steyn 28
S. Al Hasan c Duminy b Harmer 47
L. Das c de Kock b Harmer 50
M. Shahid c van Zyl b Philander 25
T. Islam c Elgar b Steyn 9
M. Rahman c Duminy b Steyn 3
J. Hossain not out 0
Extras (lb-7 nb-1) 8
Total (all out, 116.1 overs) 326
Fall of wickets: 1-46 I. Kayes,2-55 M. Haque,3-144 T. Iqbal,4-178 Mahmudullah,5-195 M. Rahim,6-277 S. Al Hasan,7-311 M. Shahid,8-319 L. Das,9-325 T. Islam,10-326 M. Rahman
Bowling
D. Steyn 22.1 - 5 - 78 - 3
V. Philander 20 - 2 - 40 - 2(nb-1)
M. Morkel 19 - 2 - 52 - 0
S. Harmer 35 - 8 - 105 - 3
S. van Zyl 13 - 4 - 23 - 1
D. Elgar 3 - 0 - 6 - 1
J. Duminy 4 - 0 - 15 - 0
South Africa 2nd innings
S. van Zyl not out 33
D. Elgar not out 28
Extras 0
Total (for no loss, 21.1 overs) 61
Fall of wickets:
To bat: H. Amla, F. du Plessis, T. Bavuma, Q. de Kock, J. Duminy, V. Philander, D. Steyn, S. Harmer, M. Morkel
Bowling
M. Rahim 5 - 0 - 21 - 0
T. Islam 2 - 0 - 4 - 0
Mahmudullah 1 - 1 - 0 - 0
S. Al Hasan 5 - 0 - 19 - 0
M. Shahid 6 - 1 - 12 - 0
J. Hossain 2.1 - 1 - 5 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Richard Kettleborough
Umpire: Joel Wilson
TV umpire: Paul Reiffel
Match referee: Chris Broad