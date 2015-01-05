Jan 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the second and final Test between New Zealand and Sri Lanka on Monday in Wellington, New Zealand
New Zealand 1st innings 221 (K. Williamson 69; N. Pradeep 4-63)
Sri Lanka 1st innings 356 (K. Sangakkara 203, D. Chandimal 67)
New Zealand 2nd innings (Overnight: 22-0)
T. Latham c P. Jayawardene b Pradeep 35
H. Rutherford c Chandimal b Pradeep 40
K. Williamson not out 80
R. Taylor b Herath 0
B. McCullum lbw b Prasad 22
J. Neesham lbw b Pradeep 19
B. Watling not out 48
Extras (lb-6 nb-1 w-2) 9
Total (for 5 wickets, 101 overs) 253
Fall of wickets: 1-75 H. Rutherford,2-78 T. Latham,3-79 R. Taylor,4-122 B. McCullum,5-159 J. Neesham
To bat: M. Craig, D. Bracewell, T. Southee, T. Boult
Bowling
S. Lakmal 20 - 2 - 50 - 0(w-1)
N. Pradeep 19 - 3 - 57 - 3(w-1)
R. Herath 32 - 8 - 58 - 1
D. Prasad 19 - 1 - 53 - 1(nb-1)
A. Mathews 11 - 3 - 29 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Steve Davis
Umpire: Richard Illingworth
TV umpire: Bruce Oxenford
Match referee: Chris Broad