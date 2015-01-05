Jan 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the second and final Test between New Zealand and Sri Lanka on Monday in Wellington, New Zealand New Zealand 1st innings 221 (K. Williamson 69; N. Pradeep 4-63) Sri Lanka 1st innings 356 (K. Sangakkara 203, D. Chandimal 67) New Zealand 2nd innings (Overnight: 22-0) T. Latham c P. Jayawardene b Pradeep 35 H. Rutherford c Chandimal b Pradeep 40 K. Williamson not out 80 R. Taylor b Herath 0 B. McCullum lbw b Prasad 22 J. Neesham lbw b Pradeep 19 B. Watling not out 48 Extras (lb-6 nb-1 w-2) 9 Total (for 5 wickets, 101 overs) 253 Fall of wickets: 1-75 H. Rutherford,2-78 T. Latham,3-79 R. Taylor,4-122 B. McCullum,5-159 J. Neesham To bat: M. Craig, D. Bracewell, T. Southee, T. Boult Bowling S. Lakmal 20 - 2 - 50 - 0(w-1) N. Pradeep 19 - 3 - 57 - 3(w-1) R. Herath 32 - 8 - 58 - 1 D. Prasad 19 - 1 - 53 - 1(nb-1) A. Mathews 11 - 3 - 29 - 0 Referees Umpire: Steve Davis Umpire: Richard Illingworth TV umpire: Bruce Oxenford Match referee: Chris Broad