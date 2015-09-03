Sept 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the first One Day International between England and Australia on Thursday in Southampton, England Australia Innings J. Burns c&b Rashid 44 D. Warner c Woakes b Rashid 59 S. Smith c Stokes b Rashid 44 G. Bailey lbw b Rashid 23 G. Maxwell c Buttler b Wood 15 S. Watson run out (Stokes, Buttler) 6 M. Wade not out 71 M. Marsh not out 40 Extras (lb-1 w-2) 3 Total (for 6 wickets, 50 overs) 305 Fall of wickets: 1-76 J. Burns,2-133 D. Warner,3-164 S. Smith,4-178 G. Bailey,5-192 G. Maxwell,6-193 S. Watson Did not bat: M. Starc, N. Coulter-Nile, P. Cummins Bowling S. Finn 7 - 0 - 41 - 0 M. Wood 10 - 0 - 72 - 1(w-2) C. Woakes 9 - 0 - 57 - 0 A. Rashid 10 - 0 - 59 - 4 M. Ali 8 - 0 - 37 - 0 B. Stokes 6 - 0 - 38 - 0 England Innings J. Roy c Warner b Maxwell 67 A. Hales c Watson b M. Marsh 22 J. Taylor b Watson 49 E. Morgan c Wade b Watson 38 B. Stokes c Burns b Starc 13 J. Buttler c M. Marsh b Coulter-Nile 4 M. Ali c M. Marsh b Cummins 17 C. Woakes c Wade b Coulter-Nile 0 A. Rashid c Wade b Starc 11 M. Wood not out 10 S. Finn b Cummins 10 Extras (lb-1 w-4) 5 Total (all out, 45.3 overs) 246 Fall of wickets: 1-70 A. Hales,2-112 J. Roy,3-152 J. Taylor,4-172 B. Stokes,5-194 E. Morgan,6-194 J. Buttler,7-194 C. Woakes,8-220 A. Rashid,9-232 M. Ali,10-246 S. Finn Bowling M. Starc 10 - 0 - 55 - 2(w-1) N. Coulter-Nile 8 - 1 - 39 - 2(w-1) P. Cummins 9.3 - 1 - 48 - 2(w-1) M. Marsh 4 - 1 - 35 - 1(w-1) S. Watson 8 - 0 - 39 - 2 G. Maxwell 6 - 0 - 29 - 1 Referees Umpire: Michael Gough Umpire: Joel Wilson TV umpire: Kumar Dharmasena Match referee: Jeff Crowe Result: Australia won by 59 runs