Oct 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the first One Day International between India and South Africa on Sunday in Kanpur, India South Africa Innings Q. de Kock c Raina b Ashwin 29 H. Amla b Mishra 37 F. du Plessis lbw b U. Yadav 62 A. de Villiers not out 104 D. Miller st Dhoni b Mishra 13 J. Duminy c Dhoni b U. Yadav 15 F. Behardien not out 35 Extras (lb-3 w-5) 8 Total (for 5 wickets, 50 overs) 303 Fall of wickets: 1-45 Q. de Kock,2-104 H. Amla,3-152 F. du Plessis,4-197 D. Miller,5-238 J. Duminy Did not bat: D. Steyn, K. Rabada, M. Morkel, I. Tahir Bowling B. Kumar 10 - 0 - 67 - 0 U. Yadav 10 - 0 - 71 - 2(w-1) R. Ashwin 4.4 - 0 - 14 - 1 A. Mishra 10 - 0 - 47 - 2(w-1) S. Binny 8 - 0 - 63 - 0(w-2) S. Raina 7 - 0 - 37 - 0(w-1) V. Kohli 0.2 - 0 - 1 - 0 India Innings Ro. Sharma c&b Tahir 150 S. Dhawan lbw b M. Morkel 23 A. Rahane c Miller b Behardien 60 V. Kohli c M. Morkel b Steyn 11 M. Dhoni c&b Rabada 31 S. Raina c Duminy b Tahir 3 S. Binny c Amla b Rabada 2 B. Kumar not out 1 A. Mishra not out 0 Extras (lb-4 w-13) 17 Total (for 7 wickets, 50 overs) 298 Fall of wickets: 1-42 S. Dhawan,2-191 A. Rahane,3-214 V. Kohli,4-269 Ro. Sharma,5-273 S. Raina,6-297 M. Dhoni,7-297 S. Binny Did not bat: R. Ashwin, U. Yadav Bowling D. Steyn 10 - 0 - 54 - 1(w-1) K. Rabada 10 - 0 - 58 - 2(w-4) F. Behardien 6 - 0 - 38 - 1(w-1) M. Morkel 10 - 0 - 51 - 1(w-2) J. Duminy 4 - 0 - 36 - 0(w-1) I. Tahir 10 - 0 - 57 - 2 Referees Umpire: Aleem Dar Umpire: Vineet Kulkarni TV umpire: Chettithody Shamsuddin Match referee: Chris Broad Result: South Africa won by 5 runs