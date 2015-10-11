Oct 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the first One Day International between India and South Africa on Sunday in Kanpur, India
South Africa Innings
Q. de Kock c Raina b Ashwin 29
H. Amla b Mishra 37
F. du Plessis lbw b U. Yadav 62
A. de Villiers not out 104
D. Miller st Dhoni b Mishra 13
J. Duminy c Dhoni b U. Yadav 15
F. Behardien not out 35
Extras (lb-3 w-5) 8
Total (for 5 wickets, 50 overs) 303
Fall of wickets: 1-45 Q. de Kock,2-104 H. Amla,3-152 F. du Plessis,4-197 D. Miller,5-238 J. Duminy
Did not bat: D. Steyn, K. Rabada, M. Morkel, I. Tahir
Bowling
B. Kumar 10 - 0 - 67 - 0
U. Yadav 10 - 0 - 71 - 2(w-1)
R. Ashwin 4.4 - 0 - 14 - 1
A. Mishra 10 - 0 - 47 - 2(w-1)
S. Binny 8 - 0 - 63 - 0(w-2)
S. Raina 7 - 0 - 37 - 0(w-1)
V. Kohli 0.2 - 0 - 1 - 0
India Innings
Ro. Sharma c&b Tahir 150
S. Dhawan lbw b M. Morkel 23
A. Rahane c Miller b Behardien 60
V. Kohli c M. Morkel b Steyn 11
M. Dhoni c&b Rabada 31
S. Raina c Duminy b Tahir 3
S. Binny c Amla b Rabada 2
B. Kumar not out 1
A. Mishra not out 0
Extras (lb-4 w-13) 17
Total (for 7 wickets, 50 overs) 298
Fall of wickets: 1-42 S. Dhawan,2-191 A. Rahane,3-214 V. Kohli,4-269 Ro. Sharma,5-273 S. Raina,6-297 M. Dhoni,7-297 S. Binny
Did not bat: R. Ashwin, U. Yadav
Bowling
D. Steyn 10 - 0 - 54 - 1(w-1)
K. Rabada 10 - 0 - 58 - 2(w-4)
F. Behardien 6 - 0 - 38 - 1(w-1)
M. Morkel 10 - 0 - 51 - 1(w-2)
J. Duminy 4 - 0 - 36 - 0(w-1)
I. Tahir 10 - 0 - 57 - 2
Referees
Umpire: Aleem Dar
Umpire: Vineet Kulkarni
TV umpire: Chettithody Shamsuddin
Match referee: Chris Broad
Result: South Africa won by 5 runs