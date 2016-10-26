UPDATE 2-Cricket-Australia captain Smith ruled out of NZ one-dayers
* Replacement skipper to be named later on Friday (Adds Wade named captain)
Oct 26 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the fourth One Day International between India and New Zealand on Wednesday in Ranchi, India New Zealand Innings M. Guptill c Dhoni b H. Pandya 72 T. Latham c Rahane b A. Patel 39 K. Williamson c Dhoni b Mishra 41 R. Taylor run out (Kulkarni, Dhoni) 35 J. Neesham c Kohli b Mishra 6 B. Watling c Ro. Sharma b Kulkarni 14 A. Devcich c H. Pandya b U. Yadav 11 M. Santner not out 17 T. Southee not out 9 Extras (lb-3 w-13) 16 Total (for 7 wickets, 50 overs) 260 Fall of wickets: 1-96 T. Latham,2-138 M. Guptill,3-184 K. Williamson,4-192 J. Neesham,5-217 B. Watling,6-223 R. Taylor,7-242 A. Devcich Did not bat: T. Boult, I. Sodhi Bowling U. Yadav 10 - 1 - 60 - 1(w-3) D. Kulkarni 7 - 0 - 59 - 1(w-1) H. Pandya 5 - 0 - 31 - 1(w-8) A. Mishra 10 - 0 - 42 - 2(w-1) A. Patel 10 - 0 - 38 - 1 K. Jadhav 8 - 0 - 27 - 0 India Innings A. Rahane lbw b Neesham 57 Ro. Sharma c Watling b Southee 11 V. Kohli c Watling b Sodhi 45 M. Dhoni b Neesham 11 A. Patel b Boult 38 M. Pandey c Latham b Southee 12 K. Jadhav lbw b Southee 0 H. Pandya c Latham b Santner 9 A. Mishra run out (Santner, Watling) 14 D. Kulkarni not out 25 U. Yadav c Taylor b Boult 7 Extras (lb-3 w-9) 12 Total (all out, 48.4 overs) 241 Fall of wickets: 1-19 Ro. Sharma,2-98 V. Kohli,3-128 A. Rahane,4-135 M. Dhoni,5-154 M. Pandey,6-154 K. Jadhav,7-167 H. Pandya,8-205 A. Mishra,9-207 A. Patel,10-241 U. Yadav Bowling T. Southee 9 - 0 - 40 - 3 T. Boult 9.4 - 1 - 48 - 2(w-2) J. Neesham 6 - 0 - 38 - 2(w-2) M. Santner 10 - 0 - 38 - 1(w-1) I. Sodhi 10 - 1 - 52 - 1 A. Devcich 4 - 0 - 22 - 0(w-3) Referees Umpire: Anil Chaudhary Umpire: Bruce Oxenford TV umpire: CK Nandan Match referee: Richie Richardson Result: New Zealand won by 19 runs
MELBOURNE, Jan 27 Australia will struggle on their tour of India where they will play four tests against the world's top-ranked side in spin-friendly conditions, former captain Ricky Ponting has predicted.
Jan 27 Pakistan one-day international captain Azhar Ali has been suspended for one contest and fined 40 percent of his match fee for the team's slow over-rate in Thursday's game against Australia, cricket's world governing body (ICC) has said.