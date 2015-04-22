April 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the second Test between West Indies and England on Wednesday in St. George's, Grenada
West Indies 1st innings (Overnight: 188-5)
K. Brathwaite b Anderson 1
De. Smith c Buttler b Jordan 15
Da. Bravo c Cook b Broad 35
M. Samuels c Bell b Anderson 103
S. Chanderpaul c Ali b Stokes 1
J. Blackwood lbw b Jordan 26
D. Ramdin c Buttler b Broad 31
J. Holder c Buttler b Broad 22
K. Roach c Root b Broad 1
D. Bishoo lbw b Ali 30
S. Gabriel not out 20
Extras (b-5 lb-6 nb-2 w-1) 14
Total (all out, 104.4 overs) 299
Fall of wickets: 1-2 K. Brathwaite,2-28 De. Smith,3-65 Da. Bravo,4-74 S. Chanderpaul,5-129 J. Blackwood,6-223 M. Samuels,7-233 D. Ramdin,8-246 J. Holder,9-247 K. Roach,10-299 D. Bishoo
Bowling
J. Anderson 24 - 10 - 47 - 2
S. Broad 24 - 9 - 61 - 4
C. Jordan 25 - 4 - 65 - 2(nb-2 w-1)
M. Ali 13.4 - 1 - 47 - 1
B. Stokes 17 - 7 - 66 - 1
J. Trott 1 - 0 - 2 - 0
England 1st innings
A. Cook not out 37
J. Trott not out 32
Extras (nb-5) 5
Total (for no loss, 26 overs) 74
Fall of wickets:
To bat: G. Ballance, I. Bell, J. Root, B. Stokes, J. Buttler, C. Jordan, S. Broad, M. Ali, J. Anderson
Bowling
K. Roach 6 - 1 - 21 - 0(nb-2)
S. Gabriel 4 - 1 - 16 - 0(nb-3)
J. Holder 6 - 2 - 20 - 0
D. Bishoo 7 - 2 - 16 - 0
M. Samuels 3 - 2 - 1 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Steve Davis
Umpire: Bruce Oxenford
TV umpire: Billy Bowden
Match referee: Andy Pycroft