UPDATE 1-Cricket-NZ v S.Africa 1st test ends drawn after final day washout
* NZ's Taylor out of second game, Boult a concern (Adds details, quotes)
Sept 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the second and final Test between West Indies and Bangladesh on Sunday in Gros Islet, St Lucia West Indies 1st innings (Overnight: 245-4) K. Brathwaite c T. Islam b Sh. Islam 63 L. Johnson lbw b T. Islam 66 K. Edwards c Sh. Rahman b Mahmudullah 16 Da. Bravo c Rahim b R. Islam 46 S. Chanderpaul not out 84 J. Blackwood c A. Haque b A. Hossain 8 D. Ramdin c Rahim b A. Hossain 0 K. Roach c Rahim b Sh. Islam 0 J. Taylor c Mahmudullah b T. Islam 40 S. Benn c Sh. Islam b A. Hossain 25 S. Gabriel b R. Islam 4 Extras (b-8 lb-4 nb-6 w-10) 28 Total (all out, 124 overs) 380 Fall of wickets: 1-143 K. Brathwaite,2-145 L. Johnson,3-185 K. Edwards,4-251 Da. Bravo,5-268 J. Blackwood,6-268 D. Ramdin,7-269 K. Roach,8-323 J. Taylor,9-375 S. Benn,10-380 S. Gabriel Bowling A. Hossain 31 - 6 - 80 - 3(w-1) Sh. Islam 27 - 7 - 80 - 2(w-2) R. Islam 26 - 7 - 63 - 2(nb-6 w-3) T. Islam 22 - 4 - 89 - 2 M. Mahmudullah 16 - 2 - 49 - 1 Nas. Hossain 2 - 0 - 7 - 0 Bangladesh 1st innings T. Iqbal c Ramdin b Roach 48 Sh. Rahman c Ramdin b Roach 1 A. Haque c Da. Bravo b Roach 9 M. Haque c Blackwood b Taylor 3 M. Rahim b Taylor 4 M. Mahmudullah not out 13 Nas. Hossain c Ramdin b Roach 1 T. Islam c Gabriel b Roach 12 Sh. Islam not out 6 Extras (lb-6 nb-1) 7 Total (for 7 wickets, 42 overs) 104 Fall of wickets: 1-14 Sh. Rahman,2-43 A. Haque,2-43 A. Haque,3-62 T. Iqbal,4-65 M. Haque,5-68 M. Rahim,6-69 Nas. Hossain,7-89 T. Islam To bat: A. Hossain, R. Islam Bowling J. Taylor 15 - 4 - 33 - 2(nb-1) K. Roach 16 - 5 - 33 - 5 S. Gabriel 9 - 1 - 27 - 0 S. Benn 2 - 1 - 5 - 0 Referees Umpire: Steve Davis Umpire: Richard Illingworth TV umpire: Marais Erasmus Match referee: Roshan Mahanama
* NZ's Taylor out of second game, Boult a concern (Adds details, quotes)
March 12 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth and final day in the first Test between New Zealand and South Africa on Sunday in Dunedin, New Zealand South Africa 1st innings 308 (D. Elgar 140, T. Bavuma 64, F. du Plessis 52; T. Boult 4-64) New Zealand 1st innings 341 (K. Williamson 130, J. Raval 52, B. Watling 50; K. Maharaj 5-94) South Africa 2nd innings (Overnight: 224-6) S. Cook c Watling b Boult 0 D. Elgar c Williams
WELLINGTON, March 12 Heavy rain in Dunedin has delayed the start of the fifth and final day of the first test between New Zealand and South Africa at University Oval on Sunday.