Sept 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the second and final Test between West Indies and Bangladesh on Sunday in Gros Islet, St Lucia West Indies 1st innings (Overnight: 245-4) K. Brathwaite c T. Islam b Sh. Islam 63 L. Johnson lbw b T. Islam 66 K. Edwards c Sh. Rahman b Mahmudullah 16 Da. Bravo c Rahim b R. Islam 46 S. Chanderpaul not out 84 J. Blackwood c A. Haque b A. Hossain 8 D. Ramdin c Rahim b A. Hossain 0 K. Roach c Rahim b Sh. Islam 0 J. Taylor c Mahmudullah b T. Islam 40 S. Benn c Sh. Islam b A. Hossain 25 S. Gabriel b R. Islam 4 Extras (b-8 lb-4 nb-6 w-10) 28 Total (all out, 124 overs) 380 Fall of wickets: 1-143 K. Brathwaite,2-145 L. Johnson,3-185 K. Edwards,4-251 Da. Bravo,5-268 J. Blackwood,6-268 D. Ramdin,7-269 K. Roach,8-323 J. Taylor,9-375 S. Benn,10-380 S. Gabriel Bowling A. Hossain 31 - 6 - 80 - 3(w-1) Sh. Islam 27 - 7 - 80 - 2(w-2) R. Islam 26 - 7 - 63 - 2(nb-6 w-3) T. Islam 22 - 4 - 89 - 2 M. Mahmudullah 16 - 2 - 49 - 1 Nas. Hossain 2 - 0 - 7 - 0 Bangladesh 1st innings T. Iqbal c Ramdin b Roach 48 Sh. Rahman c Ramdin b Roach 1 A. Haque c Da. Bravo b Roach 9 M. Haque c Blackwood b Taylor 3 M. Rahim b Taylor 4 M. Mahmudullah not out 13 Nas. Hossain c Ramdin b Roach 1 T. Islam c Gabriel b Roach 12 Sh. Islam not out 6 Extras (lb-6 nb-1) 7 Total (for 7 wickets, 42 overs) 104 Fall of wickets: 1-14 Sh. Rahman,2-43 A. Haque,2-43 A. Haque,3-62 T. Iqbal,4-65 M. Haque,5-68 M. Rahim,6-69 Nas. Hossain,7-89 T. Islam To bat: A. Hossain, R. Islam Bowling J. Taylor 15 - 4 - 33 - 2(nb-1) K. Roach 16 - 5 - 33 - 5 S. Gabriel 9 - 1 - 27 - 0 S. Benn 2 - 1 - 5 - 0 Referees Umpire: Steve Davis Umpire: Richard Illingworth TV umpire: Marais Erasmus Match referee: Roshan Mahanama