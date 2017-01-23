Jan 23 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fourth day in the second and final Test between New Zealand and Bangladesh on Monday in Christchurch, New Zealand Bangladesh 1st innings 289 (S. Sarkar 86, S. Al Hasan 59; T. Southee 5-94, T. Boult 4-87) New Zealand 1st innings (Overnight: 260-7) J. Raval b Rabbi 16 T. Latham c N. Hasan b Ahmed 68 K. Williamson c N. Hasan b Rabbi 2 R. Taylor c sub b M. Hasan 77 H. Nicholls b M. Hasan 98 M. Santner lbw b Al Hasan 29 B. Watling b Al Hasan 1 C. de Grandhomme b Al Hasan 0 T. Southee c M. Hasan b Al Hasan 17 N. Wagner run out (N. Hasan, Rabbi) 26 T. Boult not out 7 Extras (lb-6 nb-3 w-4) 13 Total (all out, 92.4 overs) 354 Fall of wickets: 1-45 J. Raval,2-47 K. Williamson,3-153 T. Latham,4-177 R. Taylor,5-252 M. Santner,6-256 B. Watling,7-256 C. de Grandhomme,8-286 T. Southee,9-343 H. Nicholls,10-354 N. Wagner Bowling T. Ahmed 22 - 2 - 86 - 1(w-2) M. Hasan 19 - 3 - 59 - 2 R. Hossain 17 - 2 - 65 - 0(nb-2) K. Rabbi 19 - 4 - 78 - 2(nb-1 w-2) S. Al Hasan 12.4 - 1 - 50 - 4 S. Sarkar 3 - 0 - 10 - 0 Bangladesh 2nd innings T. Iqbal c Santner b Southee 8 S. Sarkar c Raval b de Grandhomme 36 Mahmudullah b Wagner 38 S. Al Hasan c de Grandhomme b Southee 8 N. Shanto b Boult 12 Sa. Rahman c Watling b Wagner 0 N. Hasan c Watling b Wagner 0 M. Hasan c Latham b Boult 4 T. Ahmed b Boult 33 K. Rabbi not out 25 R. Hossain c Watling b Southee 7 Extras (lb-2) 2 Total (all out, 52.5 overs) 173 Fall of wickets: 1-17 T. Iqbal,2-58 S. Sarkar,3-73 S. Al Hasan,4-92 Mahmudullah,5-100 Sa. Rahman,6-100 N. Hasan,7-106 N. Shanto,8-115 M. Hasan,9-166 T. Ahmed,10-173 R. Hossain Bowling T. Boult 17 - 3 - 52 - 3 T. Southee 12.5 - 2 - 48 - 3 C. de Grandhomme 11 - 3 - 27 - 1 N. Wagner 12 - 3 - 44 - 3 New Zealand 2nd innings (Target: 109 runs) J. Raval b Rabbi 33 T. Latham not out 41 C. de Grandhomme not out 33 Extras (b-1 nb-2 w-1) 4 Total (for 1 wickets, 18.4 overs) 111 Fall of wickets: 1-56 J. Raval Did not bat: K. Williamson, R. Taylor, H. Nicholls, B. Watling, M. Santner, T. Southee, N. Wagner, T. Boult Bowling T. Ahmed 5 - 0 - 21 - 0(nb-2) M. Hasan 6 - 0 - 27 - 0(w-1) K. Rabbi 3 - 0 - 21 - 1 S. Al Hasan 4 - 0 - 28 - 0 N. Shanto 0.4 - 0 - 13 - 0 Referees Umpire: Nigel Llong Umpire: Paul Reiffel TV umpire: Marais Erasmus Match referee: Javagal Srinath Result: New Zealand won by 9 wickets