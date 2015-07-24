July 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the fourth day in the first Test between Bangladesh and South Africa on Friday in Chittagong, Bangladesh South Africa 1st innings 248 (T. Bavuma 54; M. Rahman 4-37) Bangladesh 1st innings 326 (Mahmudullah 67, T. Iqbal 57, L. Das 50) South Africa 2nd innings (Overnight: 61-0) S. van Zyl not out 33 D. Elgar not out 28 Extras 0 Total (for no loss, 21.1 overs) 61 Fall of wickets: To bat: H. Amla, F. du Plessis, T. Bavuma, Q. de Kock, J. Duminy, V. Philander, D. Steyn, S. Harmer, M. Morkel Bowling M. Rahim 5 - 0 - 21 - 0 T. Islam 2 - 0 - 4 - 0 Mahmudullah 1 - 1 - 0 - 0 S. Al Hasan 5 - 0 - 19 - 0 M. Shahid 6 - 1 - 12 - 0 J. Hossain 2.1 - 1 - 5 - 0 Referees Umpire: Richard Kettleborough Umpire: Joel Wilson TV umpire: Paul Reiffel Match referee: Chris Broad