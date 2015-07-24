July 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the fourth day in the first Test between Bangladesh and South Africa on Friday in Chittagong, Bangladesh
South Africa 1st innings 248 (T. Bavuma 54; M. Rahman 4-37)
Bangladesh 1st innings 326 (Mahmudullah 67, T. Iqbal 57, L. Das 50)
South Africa 2nd innings (Overnight: 61-0)
S. van Zyl not out 33
D. Elgar not out 28
Extras 0
Total (for no loss, 21.1 overs) 61
Fall of wickets:
To bat: H. Amla, F. du Plessis, T. Bavuma, Q. de Kock, J. Duminy, V. Philander, D. Steyn, S. Harmer, M. Morkel
Bowling
M. Rahim 5 - 0 - 21 - 0
T. Islam 2 - 0 - 4 - 0
Mahmudullah 1 - 1 - 0 - 0
S. Al Hasan 5 - 0 - 19 - 0
M. Shahid 6 - 1 - 12 - 0
J. Hossain 2.1 - 1 - 5 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Richard Kettleborough
Umpire: Joel Wilson
TV umpire: Paul Reiffel
Match referee: Chris Broad