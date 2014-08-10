Aug 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the first and final Test between Zimbabwe and South Africa on Sunday in Harare, ZimbabweStage: Bottom 1st innings Zimbabwe 1st innings (Overnight: 248-9) V. Sibanda c Petersen b Steyn 0 H. Masakadza b Piedt 45 M. Vermeulen lbw b Piedt 14 B. Taylor c Duminy b Piedt 93 R. Chakabva c Amla b Piedt 0 S. Williams c de Kock b Steyn 24 R. Mutumbami lbw b Steyn 21 T. Panyangara c de Kock b Philander 12 D. Tiripano not out 15 T. Chatara c de Kock b Steyn 22 J. Nyumbu c de Kock b Steyn 2 Extras (lb-4 nb-2 w-2) 8 Total (all out, 92.4 overs) 256 Fall of wickets: 1-0 V. Sibanda,2-33 M. Vermeulen,3-90 H. Masakadza,4-90 R. Chakabva,5-120 S. Williams,6-179 R. Mutumbami,7-204 T. Panyangara,8-220 B. Taylor,9-246 T. Chatara,10-256 J. Nyumbu Bowling D. Steyn 22.4 - 11 - 46 - 5 V. Philander 18 - 5 - 51 - 1(nb-2) M. Morkel 19 - 3 - 39 - 0(w-2) D. Piedt 24 - 1 - 90 - 4 J. Duminy 9 - 0 - 26 - 0 South Africa 1st innings D. Elgar c Mutumbami b Tiripano 61 A. Petersen c Mutumbami b Nyumbu 32 F. du Plessis not out 69 H. Amla c Sibanda b Chatara 4 A. de Villiers c Sibanda b Nyumbu 7 Q. de Kock not out 27 Extras (nb-1) 1 Total (for 4 wickets, 84 overs) 201 Fall of wickets: 1-57 A. Petersen,2-132 D. Elgar,3-146 H. Amla,4-157 A. de Villiers To bat: J. Duminy, V. Philander, D. Steyn, M. Morkel, D. Piedt Bowling T. Panyangara 16 - 7 - 18 - 0 D. Tiripano 15 - 4 - 42 - 1(nb-1) J. Nyumbu 24 - 4 - 71 - 2 T. Chatara 15 - 9 - 17 - 1 S. Williams 14 - 1 - 53 - 0 Referees Umpire: Aleem Dar Umpire: Chris Gaffaney TV umpire: Jeremiah Matibiri Match referee: Roshan Mahanama