Aug 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the first and final Test between Zimbabwe and South Africa on Sunday in Harare, ZimbabweStage: Bottom 1st innings
Zimbabwe 1st innings (Overnight: 248-9)
V. Sibanda c Petersen b Steyn 0
H. Masakadza b Piedt 45
M. Vermeulen lbw b Piedt 14
B. Taylor c Duminy b Piedt 93
R. Chakabva c Amla b Piedt 0
S. Williams c de Kock b Steyn 24
R. Mutumbami lbw b Steyn 21
T. Panyangara c de Kock b Philander 12
D. Tiripano not out 15
T. Chatara c de Kock b Steyn 22
J. Nyumbu c de Kock b Steyn 2
Extras (lb-4 nb-2 w-2) 8
Total (all out, 92.4 overs) 256
Fall of wickets: 1-0 V. Sibanda,2-33 M. Vermeulen,3-90 H. Masakadza,4-90 R. Chakabva,5-120 S. Williams,6-179 R. Mutumbami,7-204 T. Panyangara,8-220 B. Taylor,9-246 T. Chatara,10-256 J. Nyumbu
Bowling
D. Steyn 22.4 - 11 - 46 - 5
V. Philander 18 - 5 - 51 - 1(nb-2)
M. Morkel 19 - 3 - 39 - 0(w-2)
D. Piedt 24 - 1 - 90 - 4
J. Duminy 9 - 0 - 26 - 0
South Africa 1st innings
D. Elgar c Mutumbami b Tiripano 61
A. Petersen c Mutumbami b Nyumbu 32
F. du Plessis not out 69
H. Amla c Sibanda b Chatara 4
A. de Villiers c Sibanda b Nyumbu 7
Q. de Kock not out 27
Extras (nb-1) 1
Total (for 4 wickets, 84 overs) 201
Fall of wickets: 1-57 A. Petersen,2-132 D. Elgar,3-146 H. Amla,4-157 A. de Villiers
To bat: J. Duminy, V. Philander, D. Steyn, M. Morkel, D. Piedt
Bowling
T. Panyangara 16 - 7 - 18 - 0
D. Tiripano 15 - 4 - 42 - 1(nb-1)
J. Nyumbu 24 - 4 - 71 - 2
T. Chatara 15 - 9 - 17 - 1
S. Williams 14 - 1 - 53 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Aleem Dar
Umpire: Chris Gaffaney
TV umpire: Jeremiah Matibiri
Match referee: Roshan Mahanama