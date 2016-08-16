Aug 16 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the fourth day in the third and final Test between Sri Lanka and Australia on Tuesday in Colombo, Sri Lanka Sri Lanka 1st innings 355 (D. Chandimal 132, D. de Silva 129; M. Starc 5-63) Australia 1st innings 379 (S. Marsh 130, S. Smith 119, M. Marsh 53; R. Herath 6-81) Sri Lanka 2nd innings (Overnight: 22-1) D. Perera lbw b Starc 8 D. Karunaratne st Nevill b Lyon 22 K. Silva c Smith b Holland 115 K. Perera c Nevill b Holland 24 K. Mendis lbw b Starc 18 A. Mathews c Smith b Lyon 26 D. Chandimal lbw b Lyon 43 D. de Silva not out 44 R. Herath c Smith b Lyon 5 S. Lakmal not out 0 Extras (b-4 lb-3) 7 Total (for 8 wickets, 95 overs) 312 Fall of wickets: 1-8 D. Perera,2-44 D. Karunaratne,3-69 K. Perera,4-98 K. Mendis,5-156 A. Mathews,6-246 D. Chandimal,7-276 K. Silva,8-297 R. Herath To bat: L. Sandakan Bowling M. Starc 17 - 4 - 58 - 2 N. Lyon 37 - 7 - 123 - 4 J. Holland 20 - 4 - 72 - 2 J. Hazlewood 12 - 2 - 16 - 0 S. Smith 2 - 0 - 13 - 0 M. Marsh 3 - 1 - 3 - 0 M. Henriques 2 - 0 - 9 - 0 A. Voges 2 - 0 - 11 - 0 Referees Umpire: Chris Gaffaney Umpire: Sundaram Ravi TV umpire: Richard Kettleborough Match referee: Chris Broad