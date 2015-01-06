Jan 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the fourth day in the second and final Test between New Zealand and Sri Lanka on Tuesday in Wellington, New Zealand
New Zealand 1st innings 221 (K. Williamson 69; N. Pradeep 4-63)
Sri Lanka 1st innings 356 (K. Sangakkara 203, D. Chandimal 67)
New Zealand 2nd innings (Overnight: 253-5)
T. Latham c P. Jayawardene b Pradeep 35
H. Rutherford c Chandimal b Pradeep 40
K. Williamson not out 242
R. Taylor b Herath 0
B. McCullum lbw b Prasad 22
J. Neesham lbw b Pradeep 19
B. Watling not out 142
Extras (b-7 lb-7 nb-6 w-4) 24
Total (for 5 wickets declared, 172 overs) 524
Fall of wickets: 1-75 H. Rutherford,2-78 T. Latham,3-79 R. Taylor,4-122 B. McCullum,5-159 J. Neesham
Did not bat: M. Craig, D. Bracewell, T. Southee, T. Boult
Bowling
S. Lakmal 32 - 4 - 89 - 0(w-1)
N. Pradeep 37 - 4 - 117 - 3(nb-5 w-1)
R. Herath 56 - 8 - 154 - 1
D. Prasad 28 - 1 - 102 - 1(nb-1 w-1)
A. Mathews 11 - 3 - 29 - 0
L. Thirimanne 8 - 1 - 19 - 0(w-1)
Sri Lanka 2nd innings (Target: 390 runs)
D. Karunaratne c Rutherford b Craig 17
K. Silva not out 20
D. Prasad not out 1
Extras (lb-6 w-1) 7
Total (for 1 wickets, 17 overs) 45
Fall of wickets: 1-42 D. Karunaratne
To bat: K. Sangakkara, L. Thirimanne, A. Mathews, D. Chandimal, P. Jayawardene, R. Herath, N. Pradeep, S. Lakmal
Bowling
T. Boult 7 - 0 - 21 - 0
T. Southee 4 - 3 - 4 - 0
D. Bracewell 2 - 0 - 11 - 0(w-1)
M. Craig 2 - 2 - 0 - 1
H. Rutherford 1 - 0 - 2 - 0
K. Williamson 1 - 0 - 1 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Steve Davis
Umpire: Richard Illingworth
TV umpire: Bruce Oxenford
Match referee: Chris Broad