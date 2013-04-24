LONDON, April 24 Lancashire's Jordan Clark has become only the fifth batsman to hit six sixes in one over during a professional cricket match.

The English County said in a statement on Wednesday that the 22-year-old had achieved the feat in a Championship Second XI game against Yorkshire to join an illustrious list of names.

Former West Indies all-rounder Garfield Sobers was the first man to do it, in 1968, and Indian Ravi Shastri followed suit in 1985.

South Africa opener Herschelle Gibbs smashed six sixes in an over at the 2007 World Cup and Indian Yuvraj Singh did the same at the inaugural Twenty20 World Cup the same year. (Writing by Ed Osmond, editing by Mark Meadows)