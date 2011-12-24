DURBAN Dec 24 South Africa and Sri Lanka both
have the opportunity to put an end to unwanted records when they
clash in the second test at Kingsmead in Durban on Monday.
The hosts have not won a home series since they beat
Bangladesh 2-0 in 2008 while they have lost three consecutive
tests at Kingsmead.
Sri Lanka have suffered a wretched run of form in test
cricket and have not won in 15 matches with their last victory
coming against India in Galle in July 2010 in what was to be
off-spinner Muttiah Muralitharan's last test match.
The Proteas will take a lot of confidence into the second
test after securing a thumping innings and 81-run victory in the
first test and the home side will be anxious to nail down the
series before the third and final test in Cape Town.
South Africa batsman Ashwell Prince said that complacency
may have been the reason for the Proteas' recent inability to
win home series.
"We've had a few opportunities in the last few series to put
them away and for some reason or other we haven't been able to
do that. Perhaps there has been a bit of complacency when we
have been in good positions," Prince told a news conference.
"But we have another opportunity and hopefully we can kill
it off before we go to Newlands," he added.
South Africa's vice-captain AB de Villiers said that the
Proteas poor record at Kingsmead is something that the team are
well aware of and will be doing utmost to rectify.
"We haven't been playing good cricket here (Kingsmead) of
late. We want to turn that around and win a few games here, and
win this test match. It's something that we have talked about,"
said De Villiers.
Sri Lanka batsman Kumar Sangakkara felt that his team could
draw confidence from South Africa's poor record at Kingsmead.
"Every test is an opportunity for us to change things around
and we need to change it around now," said Sangakkara.
"Losing, like winning, can become a habit. For us to go into
this test match, knowing that South Africa doesn't have a great
record here, is good but it us up to us to deliver."
Sri Lanka endured a miserable time with the bat in the first
test in Centurion, being shot out for 180 and 150 in their two
innings, and talk out of the tourists' camp is that
wicketkeeper/batsman Dinesh Chandimal will make his test debut
in Durban in place of Causal Silva.
The 22-year-old Chandimal has played in 17 one-day
internationals and has scored two centuries in that format,
including a match-winning 105 not out against England at Lord's
in July this year.
"I think he is one of the fine youngsters that we have found
over the last few years," Sri Lanka's captain Tillakaratne
Dilshan said.
"We have discussed giving him a test debut and he can gain
some valuable experience by playing against South Africa's
attack. Personally I think he is good for the team and he can be
groomed for the future."
The visitors took a physical and mental battering during
their heavy defeat at Centurion and Sangakkara said that it was
vital that he and his team mates were in the right mental state
for the second test.
"The difference between the best performing teams and the
ones chasing them is probably the mental side of things. It is
not skill or technique but being tough when the pressure is on,"
he said.