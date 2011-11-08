CAPE TOWN Nov 8 Australia are better prepared than South Africa ahead of the first test starting at Newlands on Wednesday, said the hosts' captain Graeme Smith.

Australia are coming off a 1-0 test series win in Sri Lanka and a 2-1 limited overs series triumph against South Africa and have pinpointed their hosts' lack of long-format cricket as a potential weakness.

South Africa have not played a test series in 10 months since they drew 1-1 at home to India in January.

"We'd love to have played more cricket, to have had time in our legs," Smith told reporters on Tuesday. "But the reality is that, to be fair, Australia are better prepared than us and we have to find a way to be able to compete with them from day one.

"We've done as much as possible, but it's no use talking about our lack of preparation. Australia have had the benefit of playing before, both in Sri Lanka and the four-day (warm-up) game in Potchefstroom, and there's no hiding away from the fact that they are better prepared than us."

Australia captain Michael Clarke was happy his opposite number felt that way but warned it was never easy going to South Africa and beating the hosts.

"That's great to hear," he said of Smith's comments. "I'm just focused on my team though and I can give you my word that we are 100 percent ready.

"But that might be South Africa's only concern really -- that they haven't played a lot of test cricket recently. They still have a lot of experience and they know their games and they know the conditions well."

While both teams boast strong pace attacks, South Africa are hoping leg-spinner Imran Tahir can give them an edge.

Despite rain in Cape Town on Tuesday, the weather is expected to improve and the pitch already looks dry and likely to provide turn.

Australia, who are yet to find a true successor to former leg-spinner Shane Warne, are expected to name off-spinner Nathan Lyon in their team.

TERRIBLE MATCH

When Australia last played at Newlands in 2009, their leg-spinner, Bryce McGain, endured a terrible match, being hammered for 149 runs in 18 wicketless overs as South Africa scored 651 and won by an innings.

"They have a good seam attack, but spin is always their question mark and I guess it still is," Smith added.

Clarke expects spin to play a major role, telling a news conference: "I think spinners will play a big part in the test, on that pitch, which is already quite dry.

"You just get some good weather and the pitch dries up. There doesn't even have to be that much turn, if there's inconsistent bounce, sometimes the spinner gets more wickets that way."

Seamer Vernon Philander could make his debut for South Africa, coming in for left-arm swing bowler Lonwabo Tsotsobe.

Jacques Rudolph, a prolific run-scorer in his time with Yorkshire, will open the batting with Smith and play his first test in five years.

Clarke indicated there would be one issue up for discussion in Australia's selection meeting later on Tuesday.

"Realistically there is just one decision to make and that's who the third fast bowler is," he said.

"Pat Cummins will certainly be considered, he's bowled as well as he can in the nets and took his chance in the limited-overs games, bowling with pace and swinging the ball away.

"But Trent Copeland did really well in Sri Lanka, he has great control and played a huge part in Ryan Harris's wickets. And Peter Siddle's record speaks for itself and in his last test, he took four for 91."

