COLOMBO Oct 25 The start of the fourth day's play in the second and final test between Sri Lanka and West Indies was delayed due to rain on Sunday.

West Indies will resume their second innings on 20 for one and need another 224 runs for a series-levelling win after the hosts won the first test in Galle by an innings and six runs.

Shai Hope (17) was unbeaten overnight after his opening partner Kraigg Brathwaite (three) fell lbw to paceman Dhammika Prasad on the final delivery of the second session on Saturday before rain washed out the entire final session.

The ground at the P Sara Oval remained covered with Colombo receiving heavy overnight rain and with more showers forecast. (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Peter Rutherford)