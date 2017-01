Aug 5 Rangana Herath became only the second Sri Lankan cricketer to claim a test hat-trick on the second morning of the second test against Australia on Friday.

The left-arm spinner dismissed Adam Voges, Peter Nevill and Mitchell Starc off successive deliveries to achieve the feat.

Former paceman Nuwan Zoysa was the first Sri Lankan to claim a test hat-trick, against Zimbabwe in a 1999 test at Harare. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Greg Stutchbury)