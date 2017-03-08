March 8 Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis fell agonisingly short of a maiden double century but his career-best 194 propelled the hosts to 494 all out against Bangladesh in the first innings of the first test on Wednesday.

In reply, the tourists finished day two on 133-2, still 361 runs behind, at the Galle International Stadium.

Bangladesh's Soumya Sarkar, who raised 118 runs with fellow opener Tamim Iqbal (57), was batting on 66 at stumps with skipper Mushfiqur Rahim on one at the other end.

Mendis, resuming on his overnight score of 166, eclipsed his previous best of 176 when he attempted a hook shot off Subhasis Roy and Mustafizur Rahman caught the top-edge, but not before the fielder trod on the boundary rope.

Mendis smacked Mehedi Hasan Miraz for his fourth sixth to race to 192 but fell to the off-spinner when Tamim took a brilliant catch in the deep.

Realising momentum was taking him across the rope after taking the catch, Tamim lobbed the ball back into play and returned to pouch it, ending Mendis' 285-ball knock which also included 19 boundaries.

Mendis added 110 runs with Niroshan Dickwella whose fluent 75 off 76 balls included six boundaries and a six.

Down the order, Dilruwan Perera scored 51 before the hosts were all out an hour after the lunch break.

Mehedi was the pick of the Bangladesh bowlers, claiming 4-113. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by Ken Ferris)