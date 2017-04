COLOMBO Oct 26 Rangana Herath picked up four wickets while spin partner Milinda Siriwardana took three as Sri Lanka defeated West Indies by 72 runs on the fifth day of the second and final test on Monday to win the series 2-0.

West Indies, who lost the first test in Galle by an innings and six runs, were all out for 171 in the second session on the final day. (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Patrick Johnston)