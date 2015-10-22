COLOMBO Oct 22 Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews won the toss and opted to bat in the second and final test against West Indies at the P Sara Oval on Thursday.

Sri Lanka, who won the first test by an innings and six runs in Galle on Saturday, gave a debut to 20-year-old batsman Kusal Mendis in place of Lahiru Thirimanne and opted for all-rounder Dilruwan Perera over Tharindu Kaushal.

"Wicket is quite slow. Looks dry. There will be a bit of turn," Mathews said at the toss.

West Indies handed a debut to left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican with fast bowler Shannon Gabriel dropping out.

The tourists were boosted by seamer Jerome Taylor coming through a fitness test on Thursday morning after fears about a groin problem.

Sri Lanka: Kaushal Silva, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews (captain), Milinda Siriwardana, Kusal Perera, Dhammika Prasad, Dilruwan Perera, Rangana Herath, Nuwan Pradeep.

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite, Shai Hope, Darren Bravo, Marlon Samuels, Jermaine Blackwood, Denesh Ramdin, Jason Holder (captain), Devendra Bishoo, Jerome Taylor, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican.

(Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; Editing by Peter Rutherford)