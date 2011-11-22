COLOMBO Nov 22 Spinner Ajantha Mendis and fast bowler Dilhara Fernando are back in Sri Lanka's test squad for the tour of South Africa next month, the selectors announced on Tuesday.

Mendis was left out of the 1-0 series defeat by Pakistan due to a back injury but has been passed fit and will replace Suraj Randiv.

Fernando was also overlooked for the tests against Pakistan. He is, however, a member of the one-day squad now playing against the same opposition.

"With so many injuries, we had to bring back Dilhara Fernando who is the most experienced of the fast bowlers," said chairman of selectors Duleep Mendis.

The paceman will replace the injured Dammika Prasad in South Africa.

Fast bowlers Nuwan Kulasekara and Shaminda Eranga and wicketkeeper Prasanna Jayawardene were also not considered because of injury.

All-rounder Thisara Perera and uncapped opening batsman Dimuth Karunaratne have been included in the 16-man squad.

Sri Lanka play South Africa in a three-test series which starts on Dec. 15 in Centurion.

Test squad:

Tillakaratne Dilshan (captain), Angelo Mathews (vice-captain), Tharanga Paranavitana, Kumar Sangakkara, Mahela Jayawardene, Dinesh Chandimal, Kaushal Silva (wicketkeeper), Lahiru Thirimanne, Dimuth Karunaratne, Chanaka Welegedara, Dilhara Fernando, Nuwan Pradeep, Suranga Lakmal, Thisara Perera, Ajantha Mendis, Rangana Herath.