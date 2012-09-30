COLOMBO, Sept 30 Shane Watson continued his impressive form with both bat and ball as Australia cruised to a comprehensive eight-wicket victory against South Africa in their Super Eight match in the World Twenty20 on Sunday.

Watson hit eight boundaries and two massive sixes as Australia reached their target of 147 with 14 balls to spare. Left-hander Mike Hussey remained unbeaten on 45 with two boundaries and two sixes.

L eft - arm spinner Xavier Doh e rty , playing his first match of the tournament, picked up three wickets for 20 and along with Watson, who picked up two for 29, put South Africa on the backfoot after Australia opted to field first.

Robin Peterson (32 not out) and Farhaan Behardien (31 not out) added 60 runs for the unbroken sixth wicket to h elp South Africa re ach 14 6 for five after a difficult start.

Australia have now won both their Super Eight matches while South Africa have lost both their matches. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)