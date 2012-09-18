COLOMBO, Sept 18 Australia are finally coming to terms with the demands of Twenty20 cricket after failing to take the shortest form of the game seriously, World Cup captain George Bailey said on Tuesday.

The four-times 50 overs World Cup champions' best performance in the T20 game has been reaching the final of the 2010 tournament against eventual winners England in the West Indies. They lost by seven wickets.

"My personal opinion is, I think, is that it has taken a little while for Australia to take Twenty20 seriously," Bailey told reporters.

"For many years we beat teams with guys who hadn't played international cricket. We have changed that team a lot. I think we are trying to get there."

Australia are currently ninth in the world rankings and were recently ranked below Ireland after losing back-to-back games to Pakistan.

"I can't imagine teams will be taking it easy against us based on the fact where we are ranked and I can certainly assure you we won't be taking teams based on their rankings as well," Bailey added.

"Particularly in a World Cup, rankings go out the window. What matters is performance."

Australia play Ireland in their opening game on Wednesday. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by John Mehaffey)