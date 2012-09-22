Cricket-Australia's Voges ends test career with second best batting average
SYDNEY, Feb 14 Australia's Adam Voges has retired from international cricket, signing off with a test batting average second only to the great Don Bradman.
COLOMBO, Sept 22 Opening batsmen Shane Watson and David Warner hammered quick runs to help Australia win a rain-hit game against West Indies by 17 runs in a Group B Twenty20 World Cup match on Saturday.
Warner hit two sixes and three fours in his 14-ball 28 runs while Watson smashed an undefeated 41 runs including three sixes and two fours to hand the West Indies a cruel defeat.
Australia were 100 for one wicket when the rain stopped play after 9.1 overs, 17 runs higher than the Duckworth-Lewis target of 83 runs at that stage following the West Indies's fine effort to amass 191-8.
Big hitters Chris Gayle (54) and Marlon Samuels (50) got quick fifties, both batsmen with four sixes each. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez, Editing by Tom Pilcher)
MUMBAI, Feb 14 Australia skipper Steve Smith believes a test series victory over an all-conquering India side on their home soil could provide the kind of memories that would inspire the country's cricketers for generations to come.
MUMBAI, Feb 14 India have kept faith with the 16-man squad that cruised to victory in the one-off test against Bangladesh for the first two matches of the home series against Australia starting next week.