Sept 30 Scoreboard in the World Cup Twenty20 Super Eight match between Australia and South Africa in Colombo on Sunday. South Africa innings R. Levi b Doherty 0 H. Amla c Wade b Watson 17 J. Kallis c Wade b Doherty 6 JP Duminy st Wade b Doherty 30 AB de Villiers c Bailey b Watson 21 F. Behardien not out 31 R. Peterson not out 32 Extras (b-1 w-8) 9 Total (five wickets; 20 overs) 146 Did not bat: W. Parnell, J. Botha, D. Steyn, M. Morkel Fall of wickets: 1-0 2-8 3-33 4-64 5-86 Bowling: Doherty 4-0-20-3 (1w), Starc 4-0-30-0 (1w), Cummins 4-0-33-0 (2w), Watson 4-0-29-2 (1w), Hogg 3-0-26-0 (1w), Maxwell 1-0-7-0 Australia innings D. Warner b Morkel 5 S. Watson c Parnell b Peterson 70 M. Hussey not out 45 C. White not out 21 Extras (b-1, w-5) 6 Total (two wickets, 17.4 overs) 147 Did not bat: G. Bailey, G. Maxwell, M. Wade, B. Hogg, P. Cummins, M. Starc, X. Doherty Fall of wickets: 1-10 2-109 Bowling: Steyn 3-0-15-0 (1w), Morkel 3-0-23-1 (1w), Kallis 1-0-8-0, Botha 3.4-0-31-0 (2w), Peterson 4-0-41-1, Parnell 2-0-24-0, Duminy 1-0-4-0 Australia won by eight wickets. (Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by John Mehaffey)