Cricket-Australia's Voges ends test career with second best batting average
SYDNEY, Feb 14 Australia's Adam Voges has retired from international cricket, signing off with a test batting average second only to the great Don Bradman.
Sept 22 Scoreboard from the Australia v West Indies Group B match in the Twenty20 World Cup in Colombo on Saturday. Australia beat West Indies by 17 runs under the Duckworth/Lewis method. West Indies innings D. Smith b Starc 2 C. Gayle c & b Watson 54 J. Charles b Christian 16 M. Samuels c Warner b Hogg 50 D. Bravo b Cummins 27 K. Pollard c Hussey b Watson 10 D. Sammy c Warner b Starc 12 D. Ramdin b Starc 3 R. Rampaul not out 0 S. Narine not out 4 Extras (b-10, w-2, nb-1) 13 Total (eight wickets, 20 overs) 191 Did not bat: F. Edwards Fall of wickets: 1-8 2-47 3-93 4-140 5-162 6-171 7-187 8-187 Bowling: Watson 4-0-29-2 (1w), Starc 4-0-35-3 (1w), Cummins 4-1-41-1 (1nb), Christian 3-0-29-1, Hogg 4-0-30-1, Maxwell 1-0-17-0 Australia innings D. Warner c Ramdin b Edwards 28 S. Watson not out 41 M. Hussey not out 28 Extras (w-1, nb-2) 3 Total (one wicket, 9.1 overs) 100 Fall of wickets: 1-30 Bowling: Edwards 2-0-16-1 (1w), Rampaul 1.1-0-23-0 (1nb), Narine 2-0-16-0 (1nb), Sammy 2-0-15-0, Samuels 1-0-22-0, Bravo 1-0-8-0 (Edited by Tom Pilcher)
SYDNEY, Feb 14 Australia's Adam Voges has retired from international cricket, signing off with a test batting average second only to the great Don Bradman.
MUMBAI, Feb 14 Australia skipper Steve Smith believes a test series victory over an all-conquering India side on their home soil could provide the kind of memories that would inspire the country's cricketers for generations to come.
MUMBAI, Feb 14 India have kept faith with the 16-man squad that cruised to victory in the one-off test against Bangladesh for the first two matches of the home series against Australia starting next week.