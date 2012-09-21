COLOMBO, Sept 21 Luke Wright's unbeaten 99 in 55 balls helped holders England crush Afghanistan by 116 runs in their Group A opener at the Twenty20 World Cup on Friday.

England's victory means they will advance to the Super Eight stage along with group rivals India because both have defeated rank outsiders Afghanistan.

The defending champions amassed 196 for five after being put in to bat, Wright recording his highest Twenty20 score for his country after smashing six sixes and eight fours.

Afghanistan were then bowled out for 80 in 17.2 overs with only Gulbodin Naib (44) reaching double figures. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; editing by Tony Jimenez)