PALLEKELE, Sri Lanka, Sept 29 Luke Wright blasted 76 off 43 balls as England kept alive their title defence with a six-wicket victory against New Zealand in a World Twenty20 Super Eight match on Saturday.

Wright hit five massive sixes and an equal number of boundaries and added 89 runs for the third wicket with Eoin Morgan (30) as England reached their target of 149 with seven balls to spare.

England paceman Steve Finn picked up three wickets for 16 runs as New Zealand were restricted to 148 for six after captain Ross Taylor won the toss and opted to bat first.

Left-hander James Franklin (50) hit some lusty blows towards the end of the innings to prop up New Zealand, who have now lost their second Super Eight match, after they were reduced to 67 for four wickets at one stage. (Editing by Mark Meadows)