Cricket-West Indies' Samuels allowed to resume bowling
Feb 17 West Indies' Marlon Samuels has been cleared to bowl again after serving a 12-month ban for an illegal bowling action, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has said.
Oct 1 Scoreboard from the World Twenty20 Super Eight match between England and Sri Lanka in Pallekele on Monday. Sri Lanka beat England by 19 runs Sri Lanka innings M. Jayawardene c Morgan b Swann 42 T. Dilshan lbw b Finn 16 K. Sangakkara c Bairstow b Swann 13 A. Mathews b Broad 28 J. Mendis c Bopara b Broad 18 L. Thirimanne b Broad 13 T. Perera not out 26 N. Kulasekara not out 1 Extras (b 4, lb 2, w 6) 12 Total (6 wickets; 20 overs) 169 Did not bat: A. Dananjaya, L. Malinga, A. Mendis Fall of wickets: 1-35 2-74 3-74 4-126 5-126 6-162 Bowling: S. Finn 4-0-24-1 (1w), J. Dernbach 4-0-42-0 (2w), S. Broad 4-0-32-3 (1w), G. Swann 4-0-26-2, R. Bopara 2-0-12-0(1w), S. Patel 2-0-27-0 England innings L. Wright c Dilshan b Malinga 12 A. Hales lbw b Malinga 3 J. Bairstow c Kulasekara b Malinga 2 S. Patel b Malinga 67 E. Morgan lbw b Dananjaya 10 R. Bopara b Mendis 1 J. Buttler c A. Mendis b Malinga 8 S. Broad c Jayawardene b Dananjaya 1 G. Swann b Kulasekara 34 S. Finn not out 1 J. Dernbach not out 2 Extras (lb-1, w-3, lb-4, nb-1) 9 Total (nine wickets; 20 overs) 150 Fall of wickets: 1-16 2-18 3-18 4-73 5-76 6-91 7-93 8-144 9-147 Bowling: A. Mathews 3-0-21-0, N. Kulasekara 4-0-22-1 (1nb), L. Malinga 4-0-31-5 (1w), A. Mendis 4-0-40-0 (1w), A. Dananjaya 4-0-26-2, J. Mendis 1-0-5-1 (Editing by Tom Pilcher)
MUMBAI, Feb 16 Australia wicketkeeper Matthew Wade is confident his back problem will not flare up during the team's four-test series in India, the 29-year-old said on Thursday.
Feb 15 England's new test captain Joe Root said he will try to put his "own stamp" on the team, but will seek advice from former skipper Alastair Cook and the other senior players whenever he needs to.