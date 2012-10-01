Oct 1 Scoreboard from the World Twenty20 Super Eight match between England and Sri Lanka in Pallekele on Monday. Sri Lanka beat England by 19 runs Sri Lanka innings M. Jayawardene c Morgan b Swann 42 T. Dilshan lbw b Finn 16 K. Sangakkara c Bairstow b Swann 13 A. Mathews b Broad 28 J. Mendis c Bopara b Broad 18 L. Thirimanne b Broad 13 T. Perera not out 26 N. Kulasekara not out 1 Extras (b 4, lb 2, w 6) 12 Total (6 wickets; 20 overs) 169 Did not bat: A. Dananjaya, L. Malinga, A. Mendis Fall of wickets: 1-35 2-74 3-74 4-126 5-126 6-162 Bowling: S. Finn 4-0-24-1 (1w), J. Dernbach 4-0-42-0 (2w), S. Broad 4-0-32-3 (1w), G. Swann 4-0-26-2, R. Bopara 2-0-12-0(1w), S. Patel 2-0-27-0 England innings L. Wright c Dilshan b Malinga 12 A. Hales lbw b Malinga 3 J. Bairstow c Kulasekara b Malinga 2 S. Patel b Malinga 67 E. Morgan lbw b Dananjaya 10 R. Bopara b Mendis 1 J. Buttler c A. Mendis b Malinga 8 S. Broad c Jayawardene b Dananjaya 1 G. Swann b Kulasekara 34 S. Finn not out 1 J. Dernbach not out 2 Extras (lb-1, w-3, lb-4, nb-1) 9 Total (nine wickets; 20 overs) 150 Fall of wickets: 1-16 2-18 3-18 4-73 5-76 6-91 7-93 8-144 9-147 Bowling: A. Mathews 3-0-21-0, N. Kulasekara 4-0-22-1 (1nb), L. Malinga 4-0-31-5 (1w), A. Mendis 4-0-40-0 (1w), A. Dananjaya 4-0-26-2, J. Mendis 1-0-5-1 (Editing by Tom Pilcher)