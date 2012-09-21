Sept 21 Scoreboard from the Twenty20 World Cup Group A match between England and Afghanistan on Friday. Afghanistan won the toss and opted to field. England innings C. Kieswetter b Shapoor Zadran 0 A. Hales run out 31 L. Wright not out 99 E. Morgan c Nawroz Mangal b Izatullah Dawlatzai 27 J. Buttler lbw b Izatullah Dawlatzai 15 J. Bairstow c Karim Sadiq b Dawlat Zadran 12 S. Patel not out 0 Extras (b4, lb2, w3, nb3) 12 Total (for five wickets; 20 overs) 196 Did not bat: S. Broad, G. Swann, S. Finn, J. Dernbach Fall of wickets: 1-0 2-69 3-141 4-159 5-194 Bowling: Shapoor Zadran 3-1-24-1, Dawlat Zadran 4-0-22-1, Izatullah Dawlatzai 3-0-56-2 (3nb), Samiullah Shenwari 4-0-33-0, Karim Sadiq 2-0-9-0, Mohammad Nabi 4-0-46-0 (2w) Afghanistan innings Mohammad Shahzad c Broad b Finn 1 Nawroz Mangal c & b Broad 8 Shafiqullah c sub b Dernbach 0 Karim Sadiq run out 5 Asghar Stanikzai c Bairstow b Broad 4 Mohammad Nabi b Patel 1 Samiullah Shenwari c Finn b Swann 2 Gulbodin Naib c Morgan b Dernbach 44 Dawlat Zadran st Kieswetter b Patel 0 Shapoor Zadran lbw b Swann 9 Izatullah Dawlatzai not out 0 Extras (lb 1, w 5) 6 Total (all out; 17.2 overs) 80 Fall of wickets: 1-2 2-2 3-14 4-22 5-22 6-25 7-26 8-26 9-70 Bowling: S. Finn 4-0-24-1 (4w), J. Dernbach 2.2-0-16-2, S. Broad 3-1-10-2, S. Patel 3-0-6-2, G. Swann 4-2-22-2, L. Wright 1-0-1-0 (1w) Result: England won by 116 runs (Editing by Toby Davis)