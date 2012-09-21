Cricket-Joe Root replaces Cook as England test captain
LONDON, Feb 13 Joe Root was appointed England's test cricket captain on Monday, replacing Alastair Cook who resigned last week after four and a half years in charge.
Sept 21 Scoreboard from the Twenty20 World Cup Group A match between England and Afghanistan on Friday. Afghanistan won the toss and opted to field. England innings C. Kieswetter b Shapoor Zadran 0 A. Hales run out 31 L. Wright not out 99 E. Morgan c Nawroz Mangal b Izatullah Dawlatzai 27 J. Buttler lbw b Izatullah Dawlatzai 15 J. Bairstow c Karim Sadiq b Dawlat Zadran 12 S. Patel not out 0 Extras (b4, lb2, w3, nb3) 12 Total (for five wickets; 20 overs) 196 Did not bat: S. Broad, G. Swann, S. Finn, J. Dernbach Fall of wickets: 1-0 2-69 3-141 4-159 5-194 Bowling: Shapoor Zadran 3-1-24-1, Dawlat Zadran 4-0-22-1, Izatullah Dawlatzai 3-0-56-2 (3nb), Samiullah Shenwari 4-0-33-0, Karim Sadiq 2-0-9-0, Mohammad Nabi 4-0-46-0 (2w) Afghanistan innings Mohammad Shahzad c Broad b Finn 1 Nawroz Mangal c & b Broad 8 Shafiqullah c sub b Dernbach 0 Karim Sadiq run out 5 Asghar Stanikzai c Bairstow b Broad 4 Mohammad Nabi b Patel 1 Samiullah Shenwari c Finn b Swann 2 Gulbodin Naib c Morgan b Dernbach 44 Dawlat Zadran st Kieswetter b Patel 0 Shapoor Zadran lbw b Swann 9 Izatullah Dawlatzai not out 0 Extras (lb 1, w 5) 6 Total (all out; 17.2 overs) 80 Fall of wickets: 1-2 2-2 3-14 4-22 5-22 6-25 7-26 8-26 9-70 Bowling: S. Finn 4-0-24-1 (4w), J. Dernbach 2.2-0-16-2, S. Broad 3-1-10-2, S. Patel 3-0-6-2, G. Swann 4-2-22-2, L. Wright 1-0-1-0 (1w) Result: England won by 116 runs (Editing by Toby Davis)
Feb 13 Spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja picked up four wickets apiece to lead India to a comprehensive 208-run win over Bangladesh on the fifth day of their one-off test at Hyderabad on Monday.
