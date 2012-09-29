Sept 29 Scoreboard from the World Twenty20 Super Eight match between England and New Zealand at Pallekele on Saturday. New Zealand won the toss and opted to bat. New Zealand innings M. Guptill lbw b Finn 5 R. Nicol c Bairstow b Swann 11 B. McCullum c Wright b Finn 10 K. Williamson c Kieswetter b Briggs 17 R. Taylor c Hales b Finn 22 J. Franklin run out 50 N. McCullum not out 16 D. Bracewell not out 2 Extras (b-3, lb-7, w-4, nb-1) 15 Total (six wickets; 20 overs) 148 Did not bat: D. Vettori, T. Southee, K. Mills Fall of wickets: 1-7 2-20 3-42 4-67 5-107 6-146 Bowling: Briggs 4-0-36-1, Finn 4-0-16-3 (1w), Bresnan 4-0-29-0 (1w), Swann 4-0-20-1, Broad 4-0-37-0 (1nb, 2w) England innings C. Kieswetter b Vettori 4 A. Hales b N. McCullum 22 L. Wright c Taylor b Bracewell 76 E. Morgan c Bracewell b Mills 30 J. Buttler not out 5 J. Bairstow not out 5 Extras (lb-3, w-4) 7 Total (four wickets; 18.5 overs) 149 Did not bat: T. Bresnan, S. Broad, G. Swann, D. Briggs, S. Finn Fall of wickets: 1-21 2-38 3-127 4-142 Bowling: Mills 4-0-23-1 (1w), Southee 2-0-32-0, Vettori 4-0-20-1, N. McCullum 4-0-22-1 (1w), Nicol 3-0-29-0 (1w), Franklin 1-0-12-0, Bracewell 0.5-0-8-1 (1w) England won by six wickets. (Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Mark Meadows)