COLOMBO Oct 7 West Indies clinched the World Twenty20 title beating Sri Lanka by 36 runs in the final at the R. Premadasa Stadium on Sunday.

Batting first, West Indies made 137 for six wickets from their 20 overs and then returned to skittle out the hosts for 101 runs in 18.4 overs.

Sunil Narine picked up three wickets for nine runs for West Indies while captain Darren Sammy chipped in with two wickets for six runs.

Sri Lanka spinner Ajantha Mendis took four wickets for 12 runs as West Indies struggled against some accurate bowling and needed some lusty hitting from Marlon Samuels (78 off 56 balls) to reach a respectable total.

Samuels hit six massive sixes and four boundaries to inject some much-needed momentum into the West Indies innings, after they were struggling on 32 for two at the halfway stage.