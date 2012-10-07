UPDATE 1-Cricket-Calm De Villiers leads South Africa to win over NZ
* South Africa captain guides his side to victory (Adds quotes)
Oct 7 West Indies made 137 for six wickets in their 20 overs against Sri Lanka in the World Twenty20 final on Sunday.
Scores: West Indies 137-6 in 20 overs (Marlon Samuels 78; Ajantha Mendis 4-12) v Sri Lanka. (Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)
Feb 19 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the first One Day International between New Zealand and South Africa on Sunday in Hamilton, New Zealand New Zealand Innings D. Brownlie c Behardien b Morris 31 T. Latham lbw b Morris 0 K. Williamson b Shamsi 59 R. Taylor c&b Morris 1 N. Broom c Behardien b Morris
Feb 19 Captain AB de Villiers calmly guided his side to a tense four-wicket victory over New Zealand with one ball to spare in a rain-affected first one-day international at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Sunday.