UPDATE 1-Cricket-Calm De Villiers leads South Africa to win over NZ
* South Africa captain guides his side to victory (Adds quotes)
COLOMBO Oct 7 West Indies clinched the World Twenty20 title beating Sri Lanka by 36 runs in the final at the R. Premadasa Stadium on Sunday.
Batting first, West Indies made 137 for six wickets from their 20 overs and then returned to skittle the hosts for 101 runs in 18.4 overs. (Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)
* South Africa captain guides his side to victory (Adds quotes)
Feb 19 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the first One Day International between New Zealand and South Africa on Sunday in Hamilton, New Zealand New Zealand Innings D. Brownlie c Behardien b Morris 31 T. Latham lbw b Morris 0 K. Williamson b Shamsi 59 R. Taylor c&b Morris 1 N. Broom c Behardien b Morris
Feb 19 Captain AB de Villiers calmly guided his side to a tense four-wicket victory over New Zealand with one ball to spare in a rain-affected first one-day international at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Sunday.