Cricket-Dumped Maddinson to return for NSW after taking break
SYDNEY, Feb 23 Dumped test batsman Nic Maddinson is poised to return to first-class cricket after being named in the New South Wales squad for a Sheffield Shield clash against Tasmania.
COLOMBO Oct 8 Outgoing Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene was named skipper of the International Cricket Council's (ICC) team of the World Twenty20 tournament on Monday, one day after his side were beaten in the final by a rampant West Indies.
Jayawardene announced his decision to give up the captaincy after the hosts lost by 36 runs on Sunday, Sri Lanka's fourth successive defeat in a World Cup final, in front of a disappointed full house at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.
A five-member ICC panel selected three Sri Lankan players and two each from the new champions and Australia in the 11-man team, the governing body said in a statement.
Chris Gayle and all-rounder Shane Watson, the player of the tournament, were named openers while India's Virat Kohli, Jayawardene, England's Luke Wright and explosive West Indies batsman Marlon Samuels filled up the middle-order slots.
Young Australian seamer Mitchell Starc and limited-overs specialist Lasith Malinga were the two fast bowlers in the team, while experienced Pakistan spinner Saeed Ajmal and Ajantha Mendis of Sri Lanka were named as the two slow bowlers.
Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum was selected as the wicket-keeper, while South Africa were the only major cricketing nation without a representative in the team.
Team: Chris Gayle (West Indies), Shane Watson (Australia), Virat Kohli (India), Mahela Jayawardena (Sri Lanka - captain), Luke Wright (England), Brendon McCullum (New Zealand), Marlon Samuels (West Indies), Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka), Mitchell Starc (Australia), Saeed Ajmal (Pakistan), Ajantha Mendis (Sri Lanka) (Writing by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; Editing by John O'Brien)
SYDNEY, Feb 23 Dumped test batsman Nic Maddinson is poised to return to first-class cricket after being named in the New South Wales squad for a Sheffield Shield clash against Tasmania.
PUNE, India, Feb 23 Australia captain Steve Smith won the toss and opted to bat against a spin-heavy India in the first match of the four-test series between the top two teams in the world on Thursday.
Feb 23 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the first Test between India and Australia on Thursday in Pune, India Australia won toss and decided to bat India: Murali Vijay, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (capt), Ajinkya Rahane, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma Australia: David Warner, Matt Renshaw, Steven Smith (capt), Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Wade, Steve O'Keefe, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Star