Sept 19 Scoreboard in the Twenty20 World Cup Group A match between India and Afghanistan at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Wednesday. India innings G. Gambhir b Shapoor Zadran 10 V. Sehwag c Mohammad Shahzad b Shapoor Zadran 8 V. Kohli c Mohammad Nabi b Dawlat Zadran 50 Yuvraj Singh c Shapoor Zadran b Karim Sadiq 18 S.Raina b Mohammad Nabi 38 MS Dhoni not out 18 R Sharma not out 1 Extras (lb-2 w-14) 16 Total (for five wickets; 20 overs) 159 Fall of wickets: 1-15 2-22 3-68 4-114 5-148 Bowling: Shapoor Zadran 4-0-33-2 (2w), Dawlat Zadran 4-0-25-1 (2w), Gulbodin Naib 2-0-15-0, Karim Sadiq 4-0-33-1, Mohammad Nabi 4-0-35-1 (5w), Samiullah Shenwari 2-0-16-0. Afghanistan innings Mohammad Shahzad c Yuvraj Singh b Balaji 18 Nawroz Mangal lbw b Yuvraj Singh 22 Karim Sadiq c Gambhir b Yuvraj Singh 26 Asghar Stanikzai c Dhoni b Yuvraj Singh 6 Mohammad Nabi c Sharma b Ashwin 31 Samiullah Shenwari c&b Ashwin 1 Shafiqullah lbw b Pathan 8 Gulbodin Naib c Raina b Balaji 5 Najibullah Zadran run out 5 Dawlat Zadran b Balaji 8 Shapoor Zadran not out 0 Extras (lb-2 w-3 nb-1) 6 Total (all out; 19.3 overs) 136 Fall of wickets: 1-26 2-52 3-75 4-75 5-76 6-100 7-119 8-125 9-136 10-136 Bowling: Khan 3-0-32-0, Pathan 4-0-29-1 (1nb), Balaji 3.3-0-19-3 (1w), Sharma 1-0-10-0, Yuvraj Singh 4-0-24-3, Ashwin 4-0-20-2 (2w) India won by 23 runs (Compiled by Josh Reich, Edited by Tom Pilcher)